NASCAR Hall of Fame honors Martinsville Speedway

CHARLOTTE, NC - The history of Martinsville Speedway predates NASCAR, and on Tuesday the NASCAR Hall of Fame unveiled a special honor for its oldest track.

The Hall of Fame, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for an exhibit looking at the history of Martinsville Speedway during the track’s 75th anniversary. Track president Clay Campbell cut the ribbon alongside NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Inman, Senior Advisor to NASCAR Mike Helton, NASCAR executives Jim France, Lesa France Kennedy, and Ben Kennedy, and Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley. Leonard and Len Wood, of Stuart’s Wood Brothers Racing team, and Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Jerry Cook were also in the crowd for the exhibit’s unveiling.

The exhibit, which Kelley said took about nine months to compile, features the first Grandfather Clock trophy ever given out to a race winner, a hat from the Martinsville High School marching band that traditionally will perform the national anthem at races, and a nod to the track’s famous Jesse Jones hot dogs, as well as other artifacts and memorabilia from the last seven decades.

Campbell, whose grandfather, H. Clay Earles, founded Martinsville Speedway, said he chose not to look at the exhibit until its final unveiling Tuesday morning.

“I maintained my composure, but looking through some of these things and knowing how it all started with my grandfather... it was a hobby, so for something that started as a hobby, he would have never though that 75 years later here we are at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. That’s pretty amazing,” Campbell said. “And it took a lot of people to get to this point, obviously.”

Martinsville is the first track to have its own full exhibit at the Hall. It’s also the only track to have hosted a NASCAR race every year since the sports inception in 1949.

Kelley said he’s unsure how long the exhibit will be in place, but it will be there through at least the end of the year.

The track is holding a year-long birthday party for its 75th anniversary, starting with this week’s trio of NASCAR races that begin Thursday night. Campbell said in a phone interview last week fans will see commemorative items from history relating to the anniversary on the property. There will be race cars from as far back as the 1950s, a car driven by Petty and a Wood Brothers Racing car driven by David Pearson in a 1973 victory. That same Wood Brothers Mercury will drive the pace laps on Saturday night before the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

This week’s races will begin with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday at 8 p.m.

NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join the field in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 will conclude the track’s first ever consecutive three race week on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

