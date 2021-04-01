NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte returning to South Boston Speedway for Saturday's modified tour race

“These are the best Modified racers in the south,” Labonte said.

“It’s a tough deal. I think it’s going to be a great field of cars. It’s going to be hard to win and hard to finish in the top three, but we’re going to give it our best shot.”

Labonte has won in all three of NASCAR’s top circuits and says winning at South Boston Speedway on Saturday, or winning any of the SMART Modified Tour races, would be special.

“It would mean a lot,” said Labonte, who enters Saturday’s race sitting fourth in the series point standings.

“I’m excited that we have a chance at it, and I’m excited about the way our car is running. If we can win one of these, whether it’s this weekend or not, it will be special for me.”

Competing in the SMART Modified Tour is fun, according to Labonte.

“I really enjoy it,” he said. “I raced at Bowman-Gray Stadium a couple of years ago with Burt Myers. Last year running the race at Florence (South Carolina) I kind of got the bug. I enjoyed it. They (the Modifieds) are a beast to drive. You’ve got a lot of tire, and you’ve got a lot of horsepower. I just like the way they drive. It’s been good.”