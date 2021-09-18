NASCAR schedule announcement and preparation for next week leads to busy times at Martinsville Speedway

CC: We’re really looking forward to having the race under the lights and I know the fans are too. That’s something they’ve wanted for a long time and for us to go at it another time in 2022 I think is going to be great. The action here is phenomenal and to see that action under the lights, it’s pretty special. Its’ going to be good.

Can you tell me a little about the process for how NASCAR picks weekends? I know last year you were scheduled for Mother’s Day before that was moved due to the pandemic, and you went back to April for this year and April next year too. Were you trying to go later in the year or is it just how it fits with everything else?

CC: It’s mainly from the competition side of NASCAR. And they have a huge task in putting that schedule together. You’ve got to applaud them for putting that effort together and finally coming down to what everyone feels is a phenomenal schedule for 2022.

Obviously we’re part of the discussion, but if you think about where Martinsville has always been, in most years we were in April. So it really works out well, it’s going to be good in 2022 because Racing Virginia is going to have two Cup races back-to-back with Richmond being the weekend before us and then us on April 9. So that’s good.