NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway: Brandon Jones takes home win others were fighting for

Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway had everything.

It had good racing, hard racing, two overtimes, a first time Martinsville winner, and a bit of drama in the pits as a cherry on top.

In the end, it was Brandon Jones who crossed the finish line first to take the win in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com.

Well, actually, in the end it was Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer who got the last word with one another.

Backing up about an hour, with eight laps to go, Gibbs, the leader, lined up on the inside beside Mayer, who chose the outside on the previous caution to great success.

As the cars came down the front stretch on the restart, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spun, bringing out a caution that would eventually lead to overtime.

On the OT restart, again, cars didn’t even make it to Turn 1 before piling up. Gibbs got away clean, but Mayer, lined up second, got into the the back of the No. 9 of Noah Gragson, which led to a demolition derby, with more than half the field getting spun out and stopped.

The crash led to a red flag that lasted about half an hour. Once action got going again for a second overtime, Jones drove away from the field on the restart while Gibbs and Mayer aggressively raced behind him.

Jones took the checkered flag and celebrated as the other two battled, both in the cars and eventually out of them. Shoves led to punches which led to a near brawl between Gibbs and Mayer, who were both eventually escorted to the NASCAR hauler.

“What a wild race for us in general,” Jones said following the win.

“I tried to talk to him, and he got in my face, and that’s when I had to start fighting,” Gibbs said.

Both Gibbs and Mayer were battling for not only the win but a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize given to the top finisher among four eligible drivers. Riley Herbst and A.J. Allmendinger were also eligible, and Allmendinger ended up with the winnings thanks to a third place finish.

Mayer was seen talking to reporters after the fight with what looked like the beginnings of a black eye.

“With a hundred grand on the line, I put the bumper to him. That’s what short track racing’s all about,” Mayer told TV reporters following the fight. “He got upset… He threw a couple of punches that were weak… But I just put the bumper to him for a hundred grand, and he got upset, but he’s been doing that to everyone else every week so far.”

Jones was on much older tires than any of the other drivers near the front at the end of the race. He said the goal coming into Friday was to fight for stage points rather than a win, which is why he stayed out in hopes of getting the Stage 2 win, which he succeeded in getting.

What worked in his favor was all the late race restarts – there were five cautions in the final 50 laps.

“If that had stayed green for the whole end there, it would have been tough,” he said. “I don’t know if even a top five would have been possible. It was just getting to the point where the rear grip was going away that much, so it was key to have as many rests as we did to keep cooling tires down and keep having chance to restart."

Jones elected for the inside on both late restarts, which he called a defensive move.

“I was thinking more so that that same thing was going to happen,” he said. “I didn’t know where it was going to happen, I didn’t think it was going to happen right there at the restart zone like it did, but certainly knew something was going to brew up. People were certainly getting antsy. You could tell people were starting to hit left rears and getting into people’s bumpers. It was coming down to the end of that thing so that’s just the way that this track normally heats up.

“I hate to see people taken out, I hate to see stuff like that happen, but it worked out in our favor.”

Gibbs led 197 of 261 laps and won Stage 1, but came away with a seventh place finish. The driver of the No. 54 car started the day first after winning qualifying on Friday.

Jones, who started the day 12th, led just 28 laps in the race.

Landon Cassill, A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Hill, and Mayer rounded out the top five finishers.

Earnhardt, racing at Martinsville for the first time since he retired from full-time competition in 2017, finished 20th after starting the day 30th.

After the race, Earnhardt congratulated Jones on the win, and gave him a bit of advice for his new grandfather clock trophy.

“He came out and talked to me, congratulated me. That was actually really cool of Dale to do,” Jones said. “And we were talking about Sr.’s (Dale Earnhardt Sr.) trophy’s and how many clocks he has and what it takes to maintain them.

“I didn’t realize how much time you have to rewind them and keep up with them, so Dale gave me some tips on how to keep the trophy up to date.”

In a race that had everything, Jones now goes home with the hardware that everyone was literally fighting.

“I think the only thing that got me through it and kind of calmed my nerves was telling myself how thankful I am to be in that position and how thankful we all are to be racing at this racetrack and in this sport,” Jones said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin.

