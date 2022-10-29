NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway: Gibbs gives Jones push, wins race under caution

“Definitely not a clean move, for sure,” Ty Gibbs told radio reporters following Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Just about everyone at the track who watched the final overtime of the race agreed with Gibbs’s admission. On the last lap of the third overtime, Gibbs and Brandon Jones were battling for the lead when Gibbs tagged the inside of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, putting Jones in spin mode.

The caution lights came out, but the white flag had already waved, giving Gibbs the victory in the Dead On Tools 250.

Gibbs was adamant he didn’t intend to wreck his teammate, he was just racing for the win. He added that he had been pushed by Jones on a restart earlier in race, and felt like both drivers were just being aggressive.

“We got off to a good start and got clear of the 2 (Sheldon Creed), then went to go give the 19 (Jones) a push to get him out of groove and I just hit him too hard,” Gibbs said. “That was my fault but we’re racing for wins here.”

Jones said he and Gibbs have always had a friendly relationship in their years as teammates, but “I lost all respect today,” he said.

“I know a lot of guys on pit road have for him,” Jones added.

“Getting dumped is surprising. I expected to get moved around a little bit, and I figured I could cover it a little bit where he could just hit me square and move me up the track some. I thought I had a good enough run off of Turn 4 where I could cover and be protected some.”

The two had been racing one another aggressively for much of the second half of the race, and battled for the lead through late cautions and two overtimes.

“We were in those restarts and I’d get behind him and, not wreck him but get into him and move him out of the way,” Jones said. “I think that’s what you have to do here to go win the race. I did it early, nine laps to go or so, and the caution came out and I was like, man, I needed that to go green a little bit. So I was blessed to get another opportunity to do so. I was actually happy he got in front of me because I knew this is the only way you’re going to win this race is someone is going to move somebody to win.

“I don’t know, I didn’t expect to get wrecked into 1. That’s for sure.”

“At that point, after I feel like we got shoved out the way for the lead, I wanted to do a teammate restart. I feel like that was racing,” Gibbs said. “We were racing for a win after that. That’s my logic on it… When you go back to everybody being penalized for team racing and all that, it’s hard to have communication on that. The fact that I took him out of the championship, but I’m racing of race win after I got moved, and that was part of it.

“I definitely didn’t want to crash him, but I wanted to move him, so that’s what happened.”

Gibbs seemed to embrace being the villain following his win. He waved his arms and pointed to the Martinsville Speedway crowd that rained down boos as he jumped out of his car and walked up to the victory lane stage.

“I feel like there’s always going to be people in life that are always going to hate, and you can’t listen to the chatter and you can’t listen to the opinions and thoughts,” Gibbs said. “I feel like I go out there and do my job and race for wins. That’s part of life. Luckily I’ve had to deal with it at a young age and I feel like it’ll help me now.”

Saturday is the 20-year-old Gibbs’ first win at Martinsville Speedway, and his third top-10 finish in four Xfinity Series races at the half-mile track.

The No. 54 car had already clinched a spot in next week’s Xfinity Series championship, getting in on points about midway through Saturday’s race. Jones was so far back in the points he needed to win to advance.

Jones won the pole in Friday’s qualifying session, and led 98 laps on the day, including the first 66, giving his a win in Stage 1. He finished the day 23rd.

Justin Allgaier clinched the final spot in the championship with a fifth place finish on Saturday. He joins JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Josh Berry, two drivers who had already qualified for the championship with wins earlier in the Round of 8.

Gragson finished fifth on Saturday, and Berry finished 20th.

Gragson said Gibbs’s bump worked out for the JR Motorsports team, which will have three drivers in the championship Final Four, but he didn’t mince words when giving his thoughts on the move.

“Brandon and I are friends and I know what it would be like if I was in his shoes, and I wouldn’t be too happy,” Gragson said. “He’s showing a lot more composure than I would be right now. I guess that you’ve kind of got to deal with that when you’re driving a Joe Gibbs Racing car.”

Jones has already announced he plans to leave JGR next season to race for JR Motorsports.

“I’m looking forward to going to Phoenix and trying to win that race, but then transitioning over to JRM next year. I’m going to have a good time over there,” he said.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series championship will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. EST from Phoenix Raceway.