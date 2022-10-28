NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway: Jones wins pole; Drivers to watch on Saturday

Brandon Jones comes into Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway likely needing a win to advance to the championship next week.

He completed step one of his goal on Friday, winning the pole to start up front for Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250.

Jones comes into this weekend as the defending Xfinity Series race winner at Martinsville, a place where he previously struggled when he raced in the Camping World Truck Series.

“It cracks me up a little bit because I came here probably 10 years ago and, man, I could not get around this racetrack to save my life,” Jones told reporters on Friday after his pole win. “And now I come here with a win under my belt from the spring, and now I’m on the pole. It’s kind of funny how it turns around and your weaknesses kind of become your strong suits. I’m looking forward to this weekend and to tomorrow.”

By virtue of wins this round, JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Josh Berry have already qualified for the Xfinity Series championship, which will take place next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Jones is one of six drivers vying for two open spots in the championship, alongside Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, and Austin Hill.

Jones is 38 points below the current cutline.

“I don’t think that there’s any more added stress or anything there,” he said. “When it comes down to strategy of the race it becomes very simple now… We have one goal in mind and it is try to win the race. I don’t really see a scenario where we points our way in to this.

“We’ve prepared another really fast Supra for this weekend, and we have something that will be capable of winning the race tomorrow. I surely hope that we can get it done. We definitely gave ourselves the best chance by doing so. A lot to be happy about this weekend, and a lot of momentum for tomorrow."

Here’s a look at tomorrow’s race at Martinsville Speedway:

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250

Schedule/TV: Saturday at 3 p.m. (NBC)

Race distance: 250 laps, 131.5 miles

Driver standings

1st – Noah Gragson (Automatically qualified for championship)

2nd – Josh Berry (Automatically qualified for championship)

3rd – Ty Gibbs (30 points above cutline)

4th – AJ Allmendinger (5 points above cutline)

5th – Justin Allgaier (5 points below cutline)

6th – Austin Hill (31 points below cutline)

7th – Sam Mayer (28 points below cutline)

8th – Brandon Jones (38 points below cutline)

Who’s done the best at Martinsville?

Only three playoff drivers have previously won Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway: Gragson, Berry, and Jones. All three have one Xfinity win at the track, and Gragson also took home a Grandfather Clock in a 2017 Camping World Truck Series race.

Jones is the most recent Martinsville winner, having won the spring Xfinity race there this season after leading 28 laps in the race. It’s his only win this season.

In four Martinsville starts, Jones has never finished outside of the top 10. He has the best average finish among drivers with more than three starts at The Paperclip.

Sam Mayer has two Xfinity starts at Martinsville, and finished in the top-5 both times. Austin Hill finished fourth in his lone Martinsville race this spring.

Who’s done the worst at Martinsville?

Berry has a win at Martinsville, but he also has the worst average finish (16.0) at the track among playoff drivers. After winning his first race there, he’s backed it up with finishes of 28th and 19th.

Youngster Ty Gibbs has an average finish of 13.0 at Martinsville in three starts, and veteran AJ Allmendinger has an average finish of 12.3 in four starts. Both drivers have one top-5 finish at the track.

Allmendinger does have the luxury of the most starts in any series at Martinsville. He has competed there once in the Truck Series, and 22 times in the Cup Series. He’s struggled in those series, as well, though. He has just two top-5s and seven top-10s at Martinsville in a Cup car.

What drivers are saying

Ty Gibbs - “Martinsville is a challenging track, but one I do have experience at. We know what we need to do to advance to the final four, but winning makes it that much easier. (Crew chief) Chris Gayle and the 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra guys have brought me good cars all year, and hopefully this week at Martinsville we’ll have another good one. It’s a tough track, but we’re ready.”

Sam Mayer - “We have been really fast at Martinsville the couple of times I have raced here with this Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team. The first race we were able to come back after being three laps down to finish fourth and we were in contention at the end of the spring race this year, so my confidence is high for this weekend. Our goal is simple: we need to go out and win to put ourselves into the Championship 4.”

Justin Allgaier - “We know what lies ahead for us this weekend in Martinsville. We are in position to fight for a chance to make it to Phoenix and race for a championship, and that is all that you can ask for. Martinsville has been a strong track for us in the past, and hopefully that can come to fruition again on Saturday. I know that everyone on this No. 7 team is locked in and ready to go out there and do what we need to do to advance. I’m ready to get there and give it all we’ve got.”

Josh Berry - “Martinsville is a special place to me. Between winning the Late Model race here in 2019 and following that up with the Xfinity win in 2021, it’s a track that really suits what I’ve done my entire career. I’m really looking forward to getting back to short-track racing and hopefully we can put this Tire Pros Chevrolet into Victory Lane to get us ready for Phoenix.”

Noah Gragson - “Martinsville is always fun and we have had a lot of success there. Winning last year’s race was wild and we pulled off the victory we had to have to race for the championship. Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team have given me great cars this year and I am stoked to go to Martinsville and hopefully contend for the win again, though it’ll be a lot less stressful this time around since we’re already locked in.”