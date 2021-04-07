NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway
Race stats
When - Friday at 8 p.m.
TV/Radio - FS1/MRN
Length - 250 laps, 131.5 miles
Stages - Stages 1 & 2 60 laps, Stage 3 130 laps
Lineup
Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer
1 20 Harrison Burton Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet
3 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4 18 Daniel Hemric Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 11 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 22 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
7 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8 9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet
9 2 Myatt Snider Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10 1 Michael Annett JR Motorsports Chevrolet
11 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
12 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford
13 10 Jeb Burton Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14 4 Landon Cassill JD Motorsports Chevrolet
15 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet
16 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17 44 Tommy Joe Martins Martins Motorsports Chevrolet
18 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt JD Motorsports Chevrolet
19 68 Brandon Brown Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet
20 66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Toyota
21 78 Jesse Little B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
22 36 Alex Labbé DGM Racing Chevrolet
23 15 Colby Howard JD Motorsports Chevrolet
24 19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25 26 Brandon Gdovic Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
26 74 Bayley Currey Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
27 02 Brett Moffitt* Our Motorsports Chevrolet
28 07 Joe Graf Jr. SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
29 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet
30 48 Jade Buford Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
31 47 Kyle Weatherman Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
32 23 Blaine Perkins Our Motorsports Chevrolet
33 17 J.J. Yeley SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
34 61 David Starr MBM Motorsports Toyota
35 6 Ryan Vargas JD Motorsports Chevrolet
36 5 Matt Mills B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
37 90 George Gorham Jr. DGM Racing Chevrolet
38 99 Stefan Parsons B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota
39 52 Gray Gaulding Jimmy Means Racing Chevrolet
40 13 Matt Jaskol MBM Motorsports Chevrolet
What is the Dash 4 Cash?
The Dash 4 Cash pits four drivers against one another, with the highest finisher taking home an additional $100,000.
The full-time Xfinity Series drivers who finished the highest in the race prior to a Dash 4 Cash race, in this case at Atlanta Motor Speedway two weeks ago. The four drivers who will compete for the cash prize are: Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendiger, Harrison Burton, and Noah Gragson.
Friday's is the first of four Dash 4 Cash races scheduled for the Xfinity Series this season.
What makes Martinsville more difficult than other short tracks?
"It's so flat. The corners are so tight. You're carrying so much speed going into the corners at Martinsville and you've got to get on the heavy braking. It's almost like trying to enter at a road course. It's kind of odd. It's super competitive. Things happen very quick there. You've always got to be on your toes, that's what makes it very fun as a driver to be a part of." - Driver Ryan Vargas
"It's tough because it's two drag strips and a U-turn. It's so hard mentally because your sole focus is getting down the straights as fast as possible. You're trying to set your corners up to maximize that, but when you're setting your corner up that means you're really arching your entry, you're really making sure you have your car pointed the right way. But when you open that door and you arch that corner you're opening up for that guy behind you to just sail it on inside you. It's one of those things where you're so focused ahead on trying to push ahead but you're so focused on, O.K., I have to play defense on the guy behind me. It's so hard to keep the momentum going. Whereas when you run a short track like South Boston, Motor Mile, places like that, you're playing a little bit of defense but a lot of offense, where Martinsville I think you're playing a lot of defense and still trying to push forward." - Driver Brandon Brown