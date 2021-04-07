NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway

What makes Martinsville more difficult than other short tracks?

"It's so flat. The corners are so tight. You're carrying so much speed going into the corners at Martinsville and you've got to get on the heavy braking. It's almost like trying to enter at a road course. It's kind of odd. It's super competitive. Things happen very quick there. You've always got to be on your toes, that's what makes it very fun as a driver to be a part of." - Driver Ryan Vargas

"It's tough because it's two drag strips and a U-turn. It's so hard mentally because your sole focus is getting down the straights as fast as possible. You're trying to set your corners up to maximize that, but when you're setting your corner up that means you're really arching your entry, you're really making sure you have your car pointed the right way. But when you open that door and you arch that corner you're opening up for that guy behind you to just sail it on inside you. It's one of those things where you're so focused ahead on trying to push ahead but you're so focused on, O.K., I have to play defense on the guy behind me. It's so hard to keep the momentum going. Whereas when you run a short track like South Boston, Motor Mile, places like that, you're playing a little bit of defense but a lot of offense, where Martinsville I think you're playing a lot of defense and still trying to push forward." - Driver Brandon Brown