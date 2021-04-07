 Skip to main content
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway
Race stats

NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Race stats

When - Friday at 8 p.m.

TV/Radio - FS1/MRN

Length - 250 laps, 131.5 miles

Stages - Stages 1 & 2 60 laps, Stage 3 130 laps

Lineup

Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer

1 20 Harrison Burton Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4 18 Daniel Hemric Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 11 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6 22 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford

7 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8 9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet

9 2 Myatt Snider Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10 1 Michael Annett JR Motorsports Chevrolet

11 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

12 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford

13 10 Jeb Burton Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 4 Landon Cassill JD Motorsports Chevrolet

15 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet

16 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 44 Tommy Joe Martins Martins Motorsports Chevrolet

18 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt JD Motorsports Chevrolet

19 68 Brandon Brown Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

20 66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Toyota

21 78 Jesse Little B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

22 36 Alex Labbé DGM Racing Chevrolet

23 15 Colby Howard JD Motorsports Chevrolet

24 19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25 26 Brandon Gdovic Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

26 74 Bayley Currey Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

27 02 Brett Moffitt* Our Motorsports Chevrolet

28 07 Joe Graf Jr. SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet

29 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet

30 48 Jade Buford Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

31 47 Kyle Weatherman Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

32 23 Blaine Perkins Our Motorsports Chevrolet

33 17 J.J. Yeley SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet

34 61 David Starr MBM Motorsports Toyota

35 6 Ryan Vargas JD Motorsports Chevrolet

36 5 Matt Mills B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

37 90 George Gorham Jr. DGM Racing Chevrolet

38 99 Stefan Parsons B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota

39 52 Gray Gaulding Jimmy Means Racing Chevrolet

40 13 Matt Jaskol MBM Motorsports Chevrolet

What is the Dash 4 Cash?

The Dash 4 Cash pits four drivers against one another, with the highest finisher taking home an additional $100,000. 

The full-time Xfinity Series drivers who finished the highest in the race prior to a Dash 4 Cash race, in this case at Atlanta Motor Speedway two weeks ago. The four drivers who will compete for the cash prize are: Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendiger, Harrison Burton, and Noah Gragson.

Friday's is the first of four Dash 4 Cash races scheduled for the Xfinity Series this season.

What makes Martinsville more difficult than other short tracks?

"It's so flat. The corners are so tight. You're carrying so much speed going into the corners at Martinsville and you've got to get on the heavy braking. It's almost like trying to enter at a road course. It's kind of odd. It's super competitive. Things happen very quick there. You've always got to be on your toes, that's what makes it very fun as a driver to be a part of." - Driver Ryan Vargas

"It's tough because it's two drag strips and a U-turn. It's so hard mentally because your sole focus is getting down the straights as fast as possible. You're trying to set your corners up to maximize that, but when you're setting your corner up that means you're really arching your entry, you're really making sure you have your car pointed the right way. But when you open that door and you arch that corner you're opening up for that guy behind you to just sail it on inside you. It's one of those things where you're so focused ahead on trying to push ahead but you're so focused on, O.K., I have to play defense on the guy behind me. It's so hard to keep the momentum going. Whereas when you run a short track like South Boston, Motor Mile, places like that, you're playing a little bit of defense but a lot of offense, where Martinsville I think you're playing a lot of defense and still trying to push forward." - Driver Brandon Brown

