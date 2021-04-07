NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton looks back on his Martinsville win, and forward to putting his improvements into action

Are there any memories from that race last year that stand out to you?

Burton: Yea... where my family grew up racing is not far from there and with family being restricted and being kind of like in a bubble on pit road I haven’t been able to be with my family after I win that much. But my dad was actually on the broadcast and was able to radio in to me after I won. That was pretty special. That’s something that when you sit back and think about all the things that have to line up for something like that to happen after you win, to have your dad surprise you on the radio after you win is pretty special. So that was definitely up there, for sure.

Coming into this year’s race, especially considering this is just the second Xfinity Series race anyone in the field has driven at Martinsville, is there anything from that race you’ll take into Friday night?