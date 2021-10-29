NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff drivers

NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings
1st—Austin Cindric (+47 points above cutline)
- 5 wins, 20 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in two Martinsville Speedway starts
2nd—A.J. Allmendinger (+47 points above cutline)
- 5 wins, 18 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 0 top-10s in two Martinsville Speedway starts
3rd—Justin Allgaier (+9 points above cutline)
- 2 wins, 15 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 1 top-5, 2 top-10s in two Martinsville Speedway starts
4th—Daniel Hemrick (+7 points above cutline)
- 0 wins, 13 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 1 top-5 in one Martinsville Speedway start
5th—Justin Haley (-7 points below cutline)
- 1 win 8 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in two Martinsville Speedway starts
6th—Noah Gragson (-24 points below cutline)
- 2 wins, 12 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 2 top-5s in two Martinsville Speedway starts
7th—Brandon Jones (-40 points below cutline)
- 0 wins, 11 top-5s this season
- 0 wins, 1 top-5, 2 top-10s in two Martinsville Speedway starts
8th—Harrison Burton (-54 points below cutline)
- 0 wins, 9 top-5s this season
- 1 win, 2 top-10s in two Martinsville Speedway starts