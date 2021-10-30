NASCAR Xfinity Series: Timing perfect for Noah Gragson to win second Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock

On the final restart, Hemric chose to forego the front row and instead drop behind Gragson in the inside to restart third, a decision he said he questions now that the race is done.

In his mind, as a racer going for the win he would have rather taken the high-side, but the fear of getting stuck and falling back and losing a spot in the championship changed his decision.

“I don’t expect it to be easy and I think throughout the last run you have to prepare yourself for a caution… so when it came out it wasn’t surprised. The last five or 10 laps leading to that is about taking care of your stuff so your race car is the best prepared that it can be,” Hemric said.

“We were just trying to be situationally aware of where we wanted to be to make sure we were still in contention to race next week.”

Hemric finished third on the day. He’ll join Gragson, Cindric, and A.J. Allmendinger, who finished seventh on Saturday, in the championship race next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

At the end of the day, the timing was perfect for Gragson to pick up what he said is likely the biggest win of his career.