NASCAR Xfinity Series: Timing perfect for Noah Gragson to win second Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock

Noah Gragson won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race by a mere .064-seconds over Austin Cindric, the closest margin of victory in Martinsville Speedway Xfinity Series race history.
It’s only fitting winning a race with the shortest amount of time between first and second place is rewarded with a clock.
Gragson took him his second grandfather clock trophy, and with the win advanced to the Xfinity Series championship four next week at Phoenix Raceway.
The driver of the No. 9 led six times Saturday night for 153 laps. But it was his ability to be in the right place at the right time all night that helped him grab the victory.
After staying out front for much of the early parts of the final stage, Gragson lost his lead to Daniel Hemric on Lap 231. At that point, Hemric would have gotten in the championship on points whether he won or not, but Gragson needed a victory to move on.
With seven laps to go and Hemric still holding strong to the lead, Justin Haley spun out in Turn 4, bringing out a caution that lasted until two laps remained.
“I was going to do everything in my power to get there (to Hemric),” Gragson said. “I was wheel hopping on entry, sliding up in to center. Just really abusing the tires and pushing them to their full potential, and that’s all I had. At the same time I was hoping he would catch lapped traffic. I didn’t really have caution in mind. I was thinking we were going to go green until the end but we got lucky there and kind of saved our season.
“For a second there I was thinking, 'he’s pretty good, I don‘t think I’m going to get there,’ but ended up getting the caution and it worked out.”
On the restart, Gragson chose the high-side to stay on the front row, and battled Hemric for the lead, but again in Turn 4 Josh Berry spun, bringing out another caution that forced overtime.
Coming around Turns 3 and 4 on the final lap of OT, Gragson and Cindric went back-and-forth up front. As the two cars came around the final turn and down the frontstretch, Gragson was able to grab the lead in just the nick of time as the cars approached the finish line.
“I guess he could have cleaned me out but we’ve raced against each other. Three years ago, yea, I think we would have both spun out trying to race for the win,” Gragson said of Cindric racing him clean at the end of the race. “But he’s a great racecar driver. I have a lot of respect for him and his team and I’m excited to go to battle with him again next weekend.”
Cindric said he didn’t want to push Gragson away for the win because he knows it’s not the way he wants to showcase himself as a driver.
“That stuff usually doesn’t work out too well in your favor, even if it’s for short-term gain,” Cindric said. “I think we’ve all benefited from the short-term gain but also all seen the penalty from it… I feel like it is a great platform for me to really showcase what I’m about inside a race car.”
On the final restart, Hemric chose to forego the front row and instead drop behind Gragson in the inside to restart third, a decision he said he questions now that the race is done.
In his mind, as a racer going for the win he would have rather taken the high-side, but the fear of getting stuck and falling back and losing a spot in the championship changed his decision.
“I don’t expect it to be easy and I think throughout the last run you have to prepare yourself for a caution… so when it came out it wasn’t surprised. The last five or 10 laps leading to that is about taking care of your stuff so your race car is the best prepared that it can be,” Hemric said.
“We were just trying to be situationally aware of where we wanted to be to make sure we were still in contention to race next week.”
Hemric finished third on the day. He’ll join Gragson, Cindric, and A.J. Allmendinger, who finished seventh on Saturday, in the championship race next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
At the end of the day, the timing was perfect for Gragson to pick up what he said is likely the biggest win of his career.
“By the numbers and situations we we’re in, there’s a lot of pressure leading into this week,” he said. “I think with that added pressure and being below the cutline and battling through adversity and overcoming all that, I think it’s the biggest one of my career so far.”
The NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway will place on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com