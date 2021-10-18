Nelson Motorsports' Bobby McCarty wins CARS Tour title at South Boston Speedway Saturday

Bobby McCarty became the first three-time CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car division champion in the series’ history, and Carson Kvapil earned his first CARS Tour Super Late Model crown, with both drivers scoring wins in Saturday night’s season-ending races at South Boston Speedway.

Saturday night marked the fourth time in the seven-year history of the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour that the series has held its season-ending championship race at South Boston Speedway.

McCarty, of Kernersville, North Carolina, entered the 125-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race with a slim one-point edge over Kaden Honeycutt in the chase for the division championship. The Nelson Motorsports driver started on the outside pole and led all 125 laps in winning the race and securing the series title. Honeycutt finished seventh in the race.

The win was McCarty’s third victory of the season on the CARS Tour circuit and his second of the season at South Boston Speedway. McCarty won South Boston Speedway’s showcase 200-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race in July.

“I never really thought about the championship,” McCarty said. “I really wanted to win this race. We came to South Boston Speedway twice this year and won both races. I think in Late Model Stock, in this day and age, it says a lot.”