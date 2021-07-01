Nelson Motorsports drivers carry momentum into South Boston Speedway this weekend

The slump buster. It’s something race teams have in the back of their mind when things aren’t going quite the way they want. A race where the team, driver, car, and track mesh well. That’s what Nelson Motorsports was expecting when deciding to enter the late model stock car series race this past Friday at Ace Speedway in Elon, NC.
“It was a last minute decision but given our history at the track and the money it was paying it seemed like the right move“ said driver Bobby McCarty prior to the Ace Speedway race.
McCarty and his Nelson Motorsports, a late model team out of Bassett owned by Barry Nelson, teammates rolled off the hauler with a fast car and paced the lone practice session while qualifying on the pole in route to a dominant Friday evening victory.
“The car was really good,” McCarty said. “The AutosByNelson.com Chevy showed good speed all day and we kept working on long run speed and the car just never gave up. Super happy to deliver that performance for all of our sponsors including Solid Rock Carriers and Castrol.”
Leading every single lap and approaching the white flag, McCarty indicated focus was the key to finishing off a dominant evening and taking the checkered flag.
“Just staying focused on hitting my marks and letting the car do the work and praying that there wouldn’t be another caution,” he said.
Fortunately for McCarty, the only other flag that flew was the checkered flag signaling a slump-busting victory and momentum heading into the first race of the Virginia late model triple crown, The Thunder Road Harley Davidson 200 this Saturday at South Boston Speedway.
McCarty was quick to credit his Nelson Motorsports teammates for their work in preparing the car and keeping their mindset in the right place.
“It was just kind of a sigh of relief. You get running bad, you start questioning things and just trying really hard to make up for it and sometimes you just force yourself into mistake” McCarty said. “We’ve done a really good job of staying calm, staying level-headed through this deal and letting the cars do the work. It was a good confidence booster and it felt really good.“
As for the impact of the win on the entire Nelson Motorsports team, Timothy Peters, an 11-time NASCAR truck series race winner and McCarty’s Nelson Motorsports teammate said, “that was a special night.”
“When you have a race car that is that good it’s hard to come by, and Bobby did a good job like he always does,” Peters added.
Now McCarthy and Peters take that momentum to South Boston Speedway this weekend where they’ll pilot their ValleyStar Credit Union Chevrolets presented by AutosByNelson.com, Castrol and Solid Rock Carriers. The evening’s festivities begin at 7 p.m.