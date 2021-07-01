Nelson Motorsports drivers carry momentum into South Boston Speedway this weekend

The slump buster. It’s something race teams have in the back of their mind when things aren’t going quite the way they want. A race where the team, driver, car, and track mesh well. That’s what Nelson Motorsports was expecting when deciding to enter the late model stock car series race this past Friday at Ace Speedway in Elon, NC.

“It was a last minute decision but given our history at the track and the money it was paying it seemed like the right move“ said driver Bobby McCarty prior to the Ace Speedway race.

McCarty and his Nelson Motorsports, a late model team out of Bassett owned by Barry Nelson, teammates rolled off the hauler with a fast car and paced the lone practice session while qualifying on the pole in route to a dominant Friday evening victory.

“The car was really good,” McCarty said. “The AutosByNelson.com Chevy showed good speed all day and we kept working on long run speed and the car just never gave up. Super happy to deliver that performance for all of our sponsors including Solid Rock Carriers and Castrol.”

Leading every single lap and approaching the white flag, McCarty indicated focus was the key to finishing off a dominant evening and taking the checkered flag.