Nelson Motorsports takes no time to rest in busy 2020 season

When the racing world came to a halt in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race season for Nelson Motorsports was also shut down.
But once they were able to get back on the track, the Bassett late model team didn’t waste any time. For other teams it might have been tough to find races, but Nelson Motorsports general manager, and former NASCAR Truck Series driver, Timothy Peters said for his team it was “the complete opposite.”
Nelson Motorsports, under owner Barry Nelson, won five races with three different drivers in 2020 while racing on the CARS Tour throughout Virginia and the Carolinas. Peters said once CARS Tour owner Jack McNally found a way to hold races while following COVID-19 protocols, the tour came up with a plan and reworked the schedule at different venues.
“When we opened up in May it was full on. And from May to the weekend before Thanksgiving we had, if I counted correctly, maybe four weekends off,” Peters said. “All-in-all we had a great season. I would have liked to have been a bit more consistent but that’s racing for you.”
Peters and Ty Gibbs both won one race for Nelson, and Bobby McCarty won three while racing full time on the CARS Tour. Johnathan Shafer and Sammy Smith also raced for the team.
McCarty finished fourth in the final CARS Tour standings, and Shafer finished ninth.
The team has six cars in its inventory, and had updated all six before the season began to new late model bodies. Peters said one aspect COVID-19 helped with was allowing the team to prepare the cars more so when they could get back to racing their inventory would be ready to go.
It was also good to get a later start to the season because once they got started it was full blast.
“There really wasn’t time to rest,” Peters said. “We were going as hard as we could. And if it wasn’t racing we were testing. It didn’t slow us down. It helped us get ahead.”
This was a learning year for the team when it came to how to handle the new COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, but when it came to the normal day-to-day routine it was business as usual.
Peters credited Nelson crew members Jeff Cessna, DJ Jack, Bobby Foley, and David Triplett with being a huge help through the rush of the season.
“These guys really worked hard throughout the year,” he said. “It wasn’t a type of year to where we went out and we won all the time or we brought cars that were not wrecked back to the shop. There were weeks we had to fix damage in there and honestly that had to be done in maybe a two or three day period to where we go back to the next race the following weekend. So it was very busy.”
Peters also thanked the team’s partners and sponsors: Solid Rock Carriers, Autos by Nelson, Liquid Performance in Rocky Mount, R&S Racecars and Marcus Richmond, Goodridge, Buzze Racing, Toyota, and Castrol.
Nelson Motorsports is still working on their driver lineup for 2021. The team plans to hit some local short tracks across Virginia like South Boston and Motor Mile Speedways and North Carolina’s Ace and Orange County Speedways, but their main focus will again be the CARS Tour.
Barring no hiccups along the way, they also plan to be back at Martinsville Speedway for next fall’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300.
“Jack McNally and his whole crew, they have a really top notch program and it’s good for late model stocks. It’s a touring deal, obviously,” Peters said. “It’s very rewarding when you do well so we’re going to stick with that. And we’re excited about the other tracks that I mentioned.
“I feel like this season went good for us. Obviously a lot of folks like to win one race and we were very fortunate to win five races with three different drivers.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
