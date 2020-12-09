Nelson Motorsports takes no time to rest in busy 2020 season

The team has six cars in its inventory, and had updated all six before the season began to new late model bodies. Peters said one aspect COVID-19 helped with was allowing the team to prepare the cars more so when they could get back to racing their inventory would be ready to go.

It was also good to get a later start to the season because once they got started it was full blast.

“There really wasn’t time to rest,” Peters said. “We were going as hard as we could. And if it wasn’t racing we were testing. It didn’t slow us down. It helped us get ahead.”

This was a learning year for the team when it came to how to handle the new COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, but when it came to the normal day-to-day routine it was business as usual.

Peters credited Nelson crew members Jeff Cessna, DJ Jack, Bobby Foley, and David Triplett with being a huge help through the rush of the season.