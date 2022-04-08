New memories to be made at Martinsville Speedway this week as the track looks back on its history

Sitting prominently in the new Martinsville Speedway exhibit at the NASCAR Hall of Fame is a hat from the Martinsville High School marching band.

The hat is a nod to the Speedway always bringing local high school or college bands to play the national anthem before races, but it is also symbolic of Martinsville Speedway, it’s grassroots racing history, and the hometown feeling the track evokes for fans who come from far and wide to see the races it hosts.

Martinsville Speedway is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and some of the biggest names in NASCAR were at the Hall of Fame on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of an exhibit meant to honor the birthday milestone.

Prior to the unveiling, NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Inman and Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell shared with invited guests and the press stories of what they’ve seen at the track in their lifetime. The 84-year-old Petty, who holds the record for most race wins at the half-mile short track, said the only NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville that he wasn’t in attendance for was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when the sport didn’t allow owners to join their teams. Before he was a driver he would go to races there with his dad, Lee Petty.

Inman recalled how several decades ago, Martinsville Speedway’s founder H. Clay Earles convinced Norfolk Southern railroad to move the train tracks behind the speedway so he could expand the grandstands.

The railroad is still behind the racetrack – and still sees trains driving across during races – but it’s further away than it once was.

Martinsville isn’t just a place where some of NASCAR’s best have raced. It’s the place where they’ve all raced.

“If you put it in perspective, we were racing at Martinsville before there was a we… before there was a NASCAR,” Mike Helton, Vice Chairman of NASCAR, said in Tuesday’s press conference. “I was thinking a minute ago and I can’t think of any inductee in this hall of fame where in their career they didn’t have a moment at Martinsville that made them hall of fame worthy.

“When you think about the fact that these cars were racing on the racetrack there before NASCAR was organized. In all the historic moments, in all the exciting moments that Martinsville has made in 75 years that’s helped build NASCAR and made NASCAR what it is today, that’s pretty spectacular.”

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Martinsville on Saturday night for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

Part of what has made Martinsville so popular with drivers and fans, and what has helped it stay successful for seven decades, is that hometown feeling. Most drivers come up through the ranks learning how to drive at local short tracks, and often Martinsville feels like a trip back home.

“If we’re thinking about traditional short track racing, everyone always points to Martinsville,” said NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy, a former driver.

“I had the chance to compete there for a handful of years. It’s was a challenging track. It was tough.”

Kennedy spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the balance NASCAR tries to strike with forcing drivers to know how to compete on all styles of track – whether that’s short tracks, intermediates, superspeedways, and even, now, dirt. For a driver to make the playoffs and compete for a championship, you have to be able to find success on each.

But the sport still wants to continue spotlighting its short tracks like Martinsville, and celebratin those tracks’ history.

“I think one of the neat things about grassroots racing, I think Martinsville is a good example of this, is the culture that’s created by the fans,” Kennedy said. “Being at Martinsville, or any short track for that matter, some of your most hardcore, avid fans, there’s almost a family culture of people that come to those tracks. They’ve been going there for a number of years, teams that have been going there for a number of years, the drivers that have been going there. And I think it’s really neat to go to those tracks and just see the culture that’s been created.

“And that’s not something that’s been created overnight. That’s something that’s created through decades of leadership like Clay Campbell and all track presidents of a lot of those local short tracks.”

NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said it was nearly impossible to showcase Martinsville’s vast history in a 18-feet-by-5-feet exhibit. From classic battles between modified legends Jerry Cook and Richie Evans, Petty’s 15 victories, the hometown Wood Brothers and the team’s many years bringing the historic No. 21 to the track, “it speaks to the depth and breadth of Martinsville Speedway,” Kelley said.

Martinsville Speedway now has a spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame to celebrate its past, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t many more memories yet to be made.

“In a few days you’re going to see another race there that’s going to create more history, more iconic moments,” Helton said. “That’s pretty special.”

