On the line: William Byron looks to secure Championship Four spot at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE – It’s a safe bet that this weekend’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway is going to be one of the biggest for NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron.

Coming off a 12th place finish last Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Byron heads into Martinsville holding the fourth and final spot of the Championship Four. Byron, who clinched his playoff spot with a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Spring, holds a five-point advantage over Denny Hamlin going into Martinsville.

“I feel good. Martinsville has been really good to us the past couple of years,” Byron said, regarding his thoughts heading into the final race of the Round of 8. “A lot of optimism in that sense, and excited to see what we can do based on that. I’m looking forward to the race for sure.”

The Charlotte, N.C. native has a reason to feel optimistic about Sunday’s race. In the Spring, Byron competed in a one-off, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race for Spire Motorsports at Martinsville and came away with the Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 victory.

He would also go on to win the Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 that Sunday, leading 212 laps, the most he’s led in any race in his career.

“I think, honestly, its just to get a feel of the rhythm for the racetrack (Martinsville),” he said. “I think it’s a place that you kind of get an acquired taste, so you have to learn what works there. And you get into that rhythm of when you find what works it really comes more natural. Since 2019, when I finished second in the fall, I would say that I’ve gotten a good feel for the place.”

When discussing this weekend, he said that Martinsville is perfect race to conclude the Round of 8 before heading out to Phoenix.

“Honestly, it’s such an intense racetrack that it matches up perfectly with the moment of what Martinsville demands of from the driver and the team; and I think it’s perfect for the playoffs,” Byron said. “It gets the best out of you, so I think that’s what I look at is why it’s such a good Round of 8 track and such a good semi-final race for the year.”

It’s not just Martinsville where Byron has found success this season when it comes to short tracks. Prior to the race in the spring, he finished third at Richmond, and came away with another third-place finish at Bristol back in September. In addition, he would go on to finish 11th in the Richmond fall race.

Like many drivers figuring out the new car and packages when it comes to short track racing, Byron said that he has adjust well to both.

“The biggest thing is, it’s a little bit faster paced than the old cars. So, I think you got a little more pace to go find, but I think, honestly, it’s some of the same trends and techniques still apply to this car.” Byron said.

In addition to figuring out the car on track, some are using the simulator to get acquainted to what they might experience in-race. For Byron, it’s more of knowing what they did previously versus adjusting as the race goes on.

“Martinsville is one of those places where I kind of go off more history than sim (simulation), so it’s one of those tracks where I reference what I’ve done in the past and look at those notes than sim, because it’s such a rhythm place.”

If colleges had a hometown track, Martinsville would be Liberty University’s. With Liberty being only an hour and a half from the track, and on the hood of William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet on Sunday, he said it’s like a hometown type of race for the university.

‘It’s pretty cool, honestly,” he said. “I think that’s kind of neat for those guys. It gives us a chance to promote them and just hopefully have something to celebrate with Liberty (University) on the car.”

The green flag for Sunday’s race will drop at 2 p.m.