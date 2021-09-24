Peyton Sellers comes to Martinsville Speedway after celebrating month full of championships

Does winning that title give you a little more confidence heading into this weekend?

Sellers: I would like to think it did. Our cars are running good, we have some momentum behind us, without a doubt. But the things we’re doing right now, I enjoy talking about it but I don’t want to get too far away from focusing on that car and focusing on getting it the best I can get it Saturday night. I want to be able to keep my head in it, keep focused on it, but also take the momentum that we’re having right now.

We’re on a wave right now. I want to ride it as long as we can. And hopefully going into Martinsville… we have some speed in the cars when we unload and just focus on on our race craft and go from there.

You’ve said that racing at both South Boston and Dominion week after week helped you stay sharp and win those championships. Do you think that much racing this summer will also help you coming into Martinsville?