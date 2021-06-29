Peyton Sellers looking for third straight Thunder Road win at South Boston Speedway

Peyton Sellers can reach something of a milestone in Saturday’s race at South Boston Speedway.

The Ringgold resident is looking for a third straight win in South Boston Speedway’s annual Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort 200-lap race, which is part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. The race is the track’s longest, richest, and most prestigious event of the season.

If Sellers can make it three victories in a row Saturday night, he will become the second winningest driver in the history of South Boston Speedway’s showcase 200-lap Late Model Stock Car race. Sellers won the event in both 2018 and 2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His two previous wins in the event have him in a tie for the second-most wins in the event. Only Lee Pulliam, who won the event six years in a row, has more.

Sellers, the South Boston Speedway points leader, credits his experience in big races as the key to his success.

“It’s the experience of being there at the end of these races, managing four tires the whole race, and not getting caught up in stuff early-on in the race,” Sellers said when asked about his success in the event.