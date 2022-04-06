Peyton Sellers to compete in SRX event at South Boston Speedway

Peyton Sellers says it is “a very neat opportunity” to be able to compete against 11 of the world’s best drivers in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) event at South Boston Speedway on June 25.

The announcement of Sellers’ being the local driver to compete in the June 25 SRX event was made Saturday afternoon at South Boston Speedway.

The SRX event at South Boston will air nationally on CBS .

“This series caught on like wildfire last year,” said Sellers, the two-time and defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway late model champion. “Everybody in America tuned in to watch it. It’s a big opportunity for a local home-track guy from South Boston Speedway to be able to compete at a national level on national TV with some of the best drivers in the business.

"To be on the track with the great drivers that run the SRX series is special. There are not many people that get the opportunity to race with great drivers like Helio Castroneves and the others.”

South Boston Speedway’s SRX event on June 25 will be one of the biggest events in the speedway’s 65-year history. It will be the second event of a six race short track racing series that will air nationally on CBS on Saturday nights this summer.

Sellers says competing in the SRX race will be all about fun.

“What we do out here every week, we put stress on ourselves,” Sellers said. “It’s fun, but it’s our own cars, and you’re trying to find that last half a tenth of a second out there to try to help you win, so you apply a lot of stress on yourself. This is something where they (SRX) provide the car, you get in it, you drive it, have fun in front of your hometown crowd, and just enjoy it for what it is.

“I’m not going to put a bit of pressure to it. I’m going to get a good night’s sleep the night before, show up with my helmet in my hand, and just have some fun.”

Along with Sellers, the driver lineup for the June 25 SRX race at South Boston Speedway includes defending SRX champion Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Paul Tracy, all of whom are running the full slate of six SRX races. Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, and Ernie Francis Jr., who are running a partial SRX schedule, will join them for the South Boston Speedway event.

One of the big things Sellers likes about competing in the June 25 SRX event at South Boston Speedway is that everything centers around the driver.

“I know this track, but I won’t know those cars until it’s time to race," he said. "I’ll have to figure out the car and adapt to it. Those guys know the cars, but they don’t know the track, so it’s the same challenge for all of us.”

Advance reserved tickets for the June 25 SRX series event at South Boston Speedway are on sale. Due to the high demand, track officials urge fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. All grandstand seating is reserved seating for this event. Speedway officials note fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets.

“The June 25 SRX series event will be one of the biggest events in South Boston Speedway’s history and we expect the event to sell out,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SouthBostonSpeedway.com or by calling the speedway at (877)440-1540 or (434)572-4947,

There is no child ticket pricing for this special event. Everyone attending the event must purchase a ticket, with the exception of an infant-in-arms that will sit on an individual’s lap. Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket. ADA areas are accessible in Turns 3 and 4 or Turns 1 and 2.

Trackside tailgating spaces cannot be purchased for the SRX event. The trackside tailgating spaces are sold on a seasonal basis and are sold out for the 2022 season.

Additional information about South Boston Speedway’s June 25 SRX series event and the latest South Boston Speedway news and information can be found on the speedway’s website or by calling the speedway during normal business hours.

