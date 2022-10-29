Pictures tell the story of Martinsville Speedway 75 years later

On a Wednesday afternoon about a week before NASCAR race weekend this fall, Clay Campbell, Eddie Wood, and Len Wood stood at The Brake Pad area of Martinsville Speedway looking at a photo hanging on the fence.

The black and white picture was an aerial view of the track on race day. The infield was filled with cars parked in circles, nearly two dozen rows deep, with fans sitting on top of hoods watching racecars go by.

“Imagine if you had an emergency and your car was the one parked at the very front beside the race track,” Eddie Wood said.

“You’d never get out,” Campbell said with a laugh. “We’d have to stop the race to get you out.”

That was before the days of an infield tunnel. Photographers wanting to get from the infield to the stands during a race would have to wait until a caution and run across the track while cars were on the other side. There was also no pit wall, “just a pipe that ran across,” Campbell said.

Eddie Wood pointed out at that time the track didn’t have a press box above Turns 1 and 2, and no suites on the front stretch. It did have a booth on top of the iconic hot dog stand in the infield for announcers and race control, and two pit roads—one on each straightaway.

Campbell estimated the photo was probably taken sometime in the 1970s, but Eddie Wood figured it must have been from the early-to-mid ‘80s, because the infield was lined with haulers, which, he said, didn’t become popular among race teams until about 1981.

The trio stood staring at the photo for more than 10 minutes, pointing out every little element – Eddie Wood could even see through the graininess to make out the emblem on one of his family’s old Wood Brothers Racing haulers. If the old saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” is true, then millions of words can be said about the photos taken at Martinsville Speedway in its 75 year history.

The anniversary of the track’s first race in 1947 has brought about many memories for the people who have been around Martinsville the longest. The Wood Brothers, which started in Stuart, about 30 miles from the track, started racing at the half-mile shortly after it opened.

Eddie Wood, son of WBR founder Glen Wood and the team’s current president and co-owner, said he first came to Martinsville in 1960 to watch his dad race in a modified. He was around 8-years-old, and would throw football and practice his gymnastics in the infield.

“I know this was the first big place that they raced at that we got to go,” he said. “Of course, we weren’t old enough to get into the garage.

“Everybody had a station wagon and you would let the back end of it down and that’s where you would stand to watch the race. We couldn’t see very well, but you would walk around from corner to corner. That’s what we would do.”

Even current NASCAR drivers have vivid memories of their first trips to southern Virginia. Cup Series champion Joey Logano first raced at Martinsville when he was around 13 or 14 years old in the Allison Legacy Series.

“I’ve got a lot of other memories as I’ve raced there ever since,” Logano said with a laugh.

Logano didn’t win the race that day, but he has started a collection of Grandfather Clock trophies with wins in a 2015 Camping World Truck Series race, and a 2018 Cup Series race.

“There’s a lot of good highlights, but there’s also quite a few lowlights as well,” Logano said of his time at Martinsville. “It’s one that’s always going to be a memory when you leave there. One way or another it’s going to be memorable when you leave there.

“It’s always one of those places you wanted to have marked off in the record book saying you won there, having that Martinsville clock at your house and keep racking them up.”

I love this racetrack. This racetrack is a throwback to a short track,” said NASCAR Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin. “You feel like you’re at your local short track when you’re in the infield here. I see so many of my old late model crew guys, people I raced against. So its really a cool throwback as far as that’s concerned. Certainly an historical spot on our schedule that always lends itself to exciting finishes.”

A few years after the Woods first trip to Martinsville Speedway, another youngster started coming around the track. Clay Campbell’s first job at the Speedway was “the keeper of the ducks,” as Eddie Wood called him, taking care of the creatures around the track’s long gone duck pond that sat outside of the track behind Turn 4.

Campbell’s grandfather, H. Clay Earles, founded the track in the 40s, and put Campbell to work from an early age.

“I was coming here when I was a really young kid,” Campbell said. “I remember the first ride I had in a racecar. I was probably four years old. Four or five. I’ll never forget it. I was scared to death. Cars back then, they just looked different than they are now. To sit in one of those things was pretty cool. Scary, but cool.”

Growing up around and working at one of NASCAR’s premiere tracks never seemed like a big deal to Campbell growing up.

“Let’s just put it this way—racing wasn’t cool,” Campbell said with a laugh. “Not like it is now.”

To him, it was no different from other people he knew who worked at factories and businesses around town.

Then, as time went on and the sport grew, TV networks and nationwide broadcasts started coming up. It was then, he said the track, and his role, took on a different meaning.

Campbell was named President of Martinsville Speedway in 1988. Thankfully, he still had his grandfather to help him with the transition.

Having been around the track for so long, even after becoming the man in charge, it was still the same place where Campbell ruled over ducks as a little kid.

“I didn’t ever think, ‘Man, I’m working at the speedway.’ That’s just natural to me,” he said. “I think if you talk to Kyle Petty, did he ever think that it was big time to work at Petty Enterprises? He probably didn’t. That’s what just they did. And this is just what we do.

“I do realize how big it is… We take it for granted. As long as we take it for granted and we don’t take it for granted for our fans, that’s the main thing. We’ve got to keep making it better for everyone who attends races at this facility. Whether it be competitors, whether it be media, broadcast partners, our fans, we’ve got to keep looking at it through the lens they look at it, not the lens we look at it.”

The track has always been known to stay up to date while maintaining the hometown feel that fans and competitors say make it special.

Track officials also make sure to listen to fans, and those within NASCAR, to right perceived wrongs.

That was the case in the early 2000s when the track made the unthinkable mistake of changing the iconic hot dogs. A new company made the dogs, and “They put them in tin foil instead of wax paper,” Len Wood said.

“We walked in the front gate on Thursday. Our friend Tony Glover, he works for NASCAR now, he came running over to me and said, ‘That’s it. I’m quitting. I’m done,’” Eddie Wood said. “I said, ‘What? Why?’ he said, ‘They messed the hot dogs up.’”

“He tells me, ‘We’ve got to go do something,’ so we went to the NASCAR hauler… I told the man, ‘We’re done. They messed the hot dogs up.’ They called Daytona Beach and talked to (NASCAR CEO) Billy (France) Jr. And Billy Jr. was a hot dog guy, he loved hot dogs.

“So they called him down there and get a hold of him, and by lunch time it was fixed. That’s a true story. They fixed them.

“Those hot dogs are like eating potato chips. You cannot stop.”

The Wood Brothers joke about the perceived slight, but, to them, it shows why Martinsville Speedway has been able to still be a racetrack 75 years since its opening. Making changes like adding concrete in the curves, which was “unheard of at that time,” Len Wood said, and adding lights has been critical in the track’s success.

“I think it speaks to Clay, and with his grandfather in the background,” Len Wood said. “What they’ve built and making the changes necessary. The lighting, I think if they didn’t light this place they might have lost a race. But, now, the May race is a key race.”

“One, it shows it’s great racing,” Logano said of Martinsville’s 75th anniversary. “When you think of Martinsville, it has great racing there. The fans are diehard about it. When you think of where NASCAR was born from and what it’s all about, Martinsville is probably the most grassroots type of race track that we have… When you think of what it’s built on, short track racing, that’s it.”

Campbell’s goal has always been to continue what his grandfather started, and he credited those he works alongside with helping make that a reality.

He has never made changes just to do it. Every tweak, big or small, is done with one goal in mind.

“I want them to think this place touches all the bases of what the perfect racetrack touches,” he said. “The history, the tradition, the past, the present, and the future. I think when you come here you can see all three of those components… and this is about as close to a perfect race track as you can get.

“I think, for me, on a race weekend I look forward to seeing people having a wonderful time. That’s what makes me happy. When I go through the midway and I see people enjoying what we have to offer for them, smiles on their faces, especially the kids… I just like seeing everyone having a great time because then I know we have succeeded in what we wanted to do. Mission accomplished. If I didn’t see that it would not be a good weekend for me. That’s what validates all the hard work that this team puts into a race weekend. The fans are here and they’re having a great time.”