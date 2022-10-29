Racing at Martinsville Speedway: What to know about Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

With little to no passing or few cautions, it’s no surprise the racing at Martinsville Speedway in the spring was much different than fans have become accustomed to seeing at the half-mile track.

But do drivers think the urgency of the playoffs will make things different when the NASCAR Cup Series returns this weekend?

“It definitely will be,” playoff driver Joey Logano said in an interview with the Bulletin earlier this month. “Because there will be so much on the line and such close-quarters racing.

“I always say Martinsville definitely challenges your morals a little bit and your character, and who you are, what you’re willing to do to get to the next round or win a race. It definitely is one of those race tracks that will make you think a few times, ‘Is this the right move or not?’ You definitely have those conversations with yourself before the race starts so you know what to do, but it’s one of those racetracks that is pressuring you, or challenging you to do some things that your mom might not be so proud of.”

Logano has the luxury this weekend of being the only driver locked in to next weekend's NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway. Seven other playoff drivers will have a battle on their hands as they fight for three open spots in the chase for a title.

Here’s a look at the drivers remaining in the playoffs, and what to watch on Sunday in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Drivers standings

- 1st – Joey Logano (Automatically qualified for championship)

- 2nd – Ross Chastain (19 points above cutline)

- 3rd – Chase Elliott (11 points above cutline)

- 4th – William Byron (5 points above cutline)

- 5th – Denny Hamlin (5 points below cutline)

- 6th – Ryan Blaney (18 points below cutline)

- 7th – Christopher Bell (33 points below cutline)

- 8th – Chase Briscoe (44 points below cutline)

Who’s hot?

The only driver to have already clinched his spot in the championship is Joey Logano, who won two weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was Logano’s third win of the season, second most among all drivers remaining.

The driver with the most wins this season is Chase Elliott, who most recently won on October 2 at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the fifth time this season the No. 5 has reached victory lane. Elliott has one win and five top-5 finishes in 14 career Martinsville Cup Series starts.

Who’s not?

While he’s been at or near the top of the Cup Series driver standings all season, Ryan Blaney is the only one left in the playoffs who doesn’t have a win.

Since finishing second at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2, the driver of the No. 12 car has finishes of 26th, 28th, and 17th, one of his worst stretches of races all season.

Blaney, does however, have to most stage wins (8) of any driver left in the postseason, and he has three pole wins, which is largely why he’s been able to stay in the playoffs this long solely on points. If he were to find a way into the final four, it would be Blaney’s first time in the championship is his career. But he may need a win this week to get there.

Who’s done the best at Martinsville Speedway?

The driver with the best average finish in races at Martinsville Speedway is also one who both has never won there, and doesn’t have a win this season.

Blaney has finished in the top-5 six times in 13 starts at Martinsville – including a fourth place finish this spring - and has an average finish of 10.2.

Of the drivers left in the playoffs, only one has more than one win at Martinsville. Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with five Cup Series victories at The Paperclip, and he’s second to Blaney with an average finish of 10.7.

Hamlin, Logano, and Elliott are the only remaining drivers who have won a playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Who’s done the worst at Martinsville?

In addition to Blaney, Chastain, Bell, and Briscoe are the other playoff drivers to have never found victory lane at Martinsville. Of the three, Briscoe has the worst average finish of 19.3, but he also has the fewest number of starts with just three in a Cup car.

In the spring, Bell started seventh and finished 20th. Briscoe started 19th and finished ninth, and Chastain started 27th and finished fifth, which was his first ever top-10 at Martinsville.

Who could surprise this week?

The driver furthest back in the standings is Briscoe, who finished 9th at Martinsville in the spring, his first top-10 at the track. Briscoe also has a short track win this season at Phoenix.

Since Briscoe knows he most likely needs to win this week, his team could take some risks with set-up and strategy, and who knows how that could pay off for the team.

Chastain is another who could afford to take risks this week, because he’s currently second in the standings and looks likely to advance to the championship on points. While it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see Chastain in victory lane given how well he’s run this season, the sixth year Cup Series driver has been a surprise all season with more top-5s this year than all of his previous Cup years combined.

What drivers are saying:

Ross Chastain - "When NASCAR decided on the schedule, it was no accident that Martinsville was going to be the race to get into the Championship 4. We’ve seen year over year, it produces some crazy races. I don’t expect anything different. It’s another place that I am looking for a little bit of speed at. It was challenging to pass in the spring, but we were a car that went from around 27th and drove to fifth, but it took me all race to get there. It’s been high on my list to be better there. We tested there and I am still looking for more speed.

"I want to qualify better there this weekend than I did last time. I had us starting pretty deep in the field and it takes a long time to get towards the front of the field there."

Denny Hamlin - “It’s going to be a fight. It’s definitely not going to be easy. I expect that passing is going to be very difficult, so track position is going to be super important. We’ve got to go in there Saturday and qualify up front and have good short-run speed in addition to the long-run speed.

“Qualifying has hurt us pretty bad the last couple of weeks, but knowing how difficult it’s going to be to pass, I think we’ll put a little more emphasis on that and hopefully be able to get some stage points to give ourselves a chance to advance.”

Chase Elliott - “The Martinsville race in the spring was different than any Martinsville race I’ve ever really been a part of in the past. It was the craziest thing. You couldn’t pass. It was wild to be going that slow and to have a track position race like that. I’m sure it’s going to be more of that (this weekend), and look, that’s fine. It is what it is, right? As competitors, you have to figure out how to be successful in whatever environment is thrown at you, and I think that’s what we’re going to have there. I think a good qualifying effort is going to be really important in how your day’s going to unfold and how much opportunity you’re going to have. Hopefully we can just get it right all weekend because you’re going to have to be on from the beginning. There’s going to be no catching up.”

William Byron - “I think there’s a little we can apply this weekend from our win there in April. We had a good test at Martinsville a couple months ago that helped us be able to refine some things since we’ve raced there last. This weekend is going to be a bigger challenge, though, than usual given it’s the final playoff cutoff race. Everyone will be bringing their A-game and everything they’ve got.

“We just need to approach it how we have been so far. You can’t go in thinking about points because that changes every lap. You have to go in with the mindset of needing to win, and that’s what we will do this weekend to hopefully ensure our spot in the final four.”

Joey Logano - “The cars are quite a bit different than what we’ve had there in the past and understanding what make the racing good there. I know NASCAR looked at a lot of different things. There’s a tire change moving forward, so we’ll kind of see how this race is. I think everyone realized it and is looking to make changes, for sure.”