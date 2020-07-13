Racing Roundup: DiBenedetto takes home third place finish for Wood Brothers; South Boston Speedway focused on hosting 2020 season

Matt DiBenedetto used what he described as some monstrous restarts to drive his No. 21 Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang from 20th place with 13 laps remaining to 3rd at the finish of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.
His finish, combined with the nine stage points earned earlier in the race, keeps him 12th in the Cup Series standings and continues a recent string of strong performances by the driver, crew chief, and pit crew.
DiBenedetto spent much of Sunday’s race at Kentucky running among the leaders after starting 10th. He ran as high as 3rd in the first stage before ending that 80-lap run in fourth place, earning seven stage points.
He continued to run in the top 10 for much of the second stage before a caution period during a round of pit stops with six laps remaining in the stage allowed some drivers who took only two tires or none to pass him. But he rallied to finish ninth and earn two more stage points.
In the final segment of the race he again ran among the leaders until another untimely caution flag flew, occurring just after he’d brought the Menards/Quaker State Mustang to pit road and left him a lap down.
He took the wave-around to rejoin the lead lap but found himself mired in traffic just inside the top 20.
The late-race heroics from DiBenedetto and his spotter Doug Campbell allowed him to drive the Menards/Quaker State Mustang into the top 10 with just 10 laps left to run. He continued to advance until the race’s final caution flag put him in eighth place for a two-lap sprint to the finish.
When the green flag flew, DiBenedetto gave sixth-starting Cole Custer a mighty shove, which put Custer in position to challenge for the win while DiBenedetto followed through to take third place, his second top-three finish of the season, the first being a second-place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the second race of the season.
“We had a really good car,” DiBenedetto said in a release from the Wood Brothers. “I mean, we could have contended for the win.”
“It was really fast, but lost track position when things shuffled around and we had to do the wave around. Me and my spotter - I’ve got to give him a lot of credit... I told him we should win some sort of restart award - had two monstrous restarts and then pushed Cole to the win there, which kind of felt cool.
“Good for him. Congrats, but this is a big race for us having the Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang in the Quaker State 400, so I wish we could have won it, but circumstances didn’t work out. We’ll take a strong finish and a really fast car.”
Next up for DiBenedetto and the Wood Brothers is the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday night, where DiBenedetto will have to race his way into the main event through the preliminary Open.
South Boston Speedway sets open practice for July 24, still focused on hosting 2020 season
South Boston Speedway officials, continuing with plans to host a 2020 season, have scheduled an Open Practice for Friday, July 24.
The Open Practice will be held from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and is open to drivers and teams in the Late Model Stock, Limited Sportsman, Pure Stock, and Hornets Divisions.
“While we have not been able to host any racing events this season, we still hope to be able to have a 2020 season,” South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice said in a release from the track.
“The Open Practice on July 24 will give drivers and teams in our four racing divisions an opportunity to get some time on the track to do some testing and prepare for when we are able to start hosting racing events.”
South Boston Speedway officials pointed out that even though some of the restrictions in Virginia’s re-opening plan have been eased, the track currently cannot hold racing events.
“While the Commonwealth of Virginia has moved into Phase 3 of its Forward Virginia state re-opening plan and some restrictions have been lifted, restrictions that remain in place do not make it feasible to hold our regular racing events,” Rice said.
“Our staff at South Boston Speedway is continuing to move forward in preparing for the start of racing, and South Boston Speedway is committed to having a 2020 racing season. When state officials lift restrictions enough to make it feasible for us to hold our regular racing events we will return to racing.”
In the meantime, South Boston Speedway remains open for testing with the procedures that are currently in place.
South Boston Speedway’s main office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Speedway is operating under Virginia, Halifax County, and CDC regulations and guidelines.
Rice said she and the speedway staff deeply appreciate the support the track has received from fans, sponsors, race teams, drivers and the community.
“We thank everyone for your continued support of South Boston Speedway,” she said. “We want everyone to know that we sincerely have missed seeing you and that we hope we can start our racing season soon.”
For the latest news and announcements about South Boston Speedway fans can visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com and the speedway’s social media outlets.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!