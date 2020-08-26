Racing Roundup: South Boston hosting teams for testing, Matt DiBenedetto keeping NASCAR Cup Series playoff hopes alive in Daytona

Staff Report
South Boston Speedway has not hosted any racing events this season, but that does not mean the track is silent.
“America’s Hometown Track” has hosted a variety of teams and drivers that have come to the .4-mile oval to experiment with car setups and shake down their cars. Drivers and teams that have spent time testing at South Boston Speedway this summer include those that compete in the track’s four regular racing divisions as well as teams that compete in the ARCA Menards Series.
“We have been open for testing throughout the spring and summer, and a number of teams have taken advantage of the opportunity to get some track time,” South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice said in a release.
“We have not hosted any racing events thus far this season due to mandated restrictions imposed by the Commonwealth relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we welcome teams and drivers that wish to come here to test their car.”
South Boston will continue to be open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for testing. Teams and drivers wishing to test are asked to contact the speedway office at least a day ahead to schedule testing.
Playoff spot at stake for DiBenedetto
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing vehicle head to Daytona International Speedway with a NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth on the line in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.
DiBenedetto is 15th in the playoff standings with just a nine-point cushion on the cutoff line. Sixteen drivers will compete in the 10-race, season-ending run for the 2020 Cup Series championship.
Races at Daytona and its sister track, Talladega Superspeedway, often are affected by “Big One” multi-car crashes, and surprise winners aren’t really that surprising given the uncertainties that come with racing in large packs at high speeds.
DiBenedetto said that, given the playoff implications, this Saturday night’s 400-miler likely will be even more of a crap shoot than usual.
“If I was a guessing man I would say probably quite a bit more chaotic and a whole lot of desperation because this is the last attempt or opportunity for a whole lot of people to make the playoffs,” DiBenedetto said in a release from the team. “A lot of people can win at Daytona, so I would assume it might be quite chaotic.”
In his only start on the superspeedway at Daytona in the No. 21 Mustang, DiBenedetto showed that he and the Wood Brothers are capable of doing what he needs to do to earn a playoff berth. For 185 of the scheduled 200 laps of this year’s Daytona 500, he ran in the top five at times, then backed off when the bumping and blocking got especially aggressive.
But before he could make it to the checkered flag, he was swept up in a 19-car crash on the backstretch. He was able to return to the race and salvage a 19th-place finish, but that’s the kind of outcome DiBenedetto is hoping to avoid this time around.
“We will have to go to Daytona and do the best job we can,” he said, adding that he will be relying on his fellow Mustang drivers to work with him in the draft.
“We have really good teammates, and the Fords are fast,” he said.
Avoiding the expected chaos will be the challenge, and sometimes that is more a matter of luck than skill at tracks like Daytona and Talladega.
“Sometimes it doesn’t really matter how smart you race and what you do and all the things you do right, even if you are running first or second,” DiBenedetto said. “A lot that is out of your hands at those places.”
There will be no practice or qualifying prior to the start of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, which is set to get the green flag just after 7:30 p.m.
, with TV coverage on NBC.
