Sixteen-year-old Landon Pembelton wins the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway

In a field full of late model veterans, it was a rookie who dominated the field Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway

Landon Pembelton, a 16-year-old from Amelia, Virginia, ran away from the pack in the final stage to win the ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

Pembelton started the day 6th, and stayed in the top-10 throughout. It was the final restart after the stage break on Lap 60 when he took his first lead, and stayed up front the rest of the way.

The late model rookie, who earlier this week was named NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series southeast rookie of the year, battled for the front with former VSCU300 winner Mike Looney, before getting in front of Looney on a restart on Lap 176. Pembelton maintained the top spot, and built a sizable lead in the final 14 laps of the race.

Pembelton drives for Sellers Motorsports, and is a teammate to Peyton Sellers, who this week was named NAAPWS national champion. Sellers finished 19th.

Looney, driving for Stuart's Billy Martin Racing, finished second.