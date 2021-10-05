South Boston Speedway closes out 2021 season with CARS Tour race

South Boston Speedway will host the last of its special events and close out its 2021 season schedule when the CARS Tour returns on October 16.
The CARS Tour will compete in the Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles.
It will be championship night for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour as the series will wrap up its season with an exciting doubleheader featuring a 125-lap Late Model division race and a 125-lap race for its Super Late Model division competitors. The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.
“There has always been a lot of exciting action when the CARS Tour has visited South Boston Speedway,” South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice said in a release from the track. “That has especially been true when the CARS Tour has closed out its season with its championships being decided here at South Boston Speedway. This season’s battle for the two CARS Tour championships is very close, and fans can expect to see a lot of intense racing when the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour competitors take the track here on October 16 for their final event of the season.”
The races will provide a good experience for fans. Along with seeing all of the exciting racing action, fans will have the opportunity to meet the CARS Tour competitors, get autographs and see the cars up-close during Fan Fest, which will be held from 5:45-6:30 p.m. on the frontstretch of the speedway.
The last time the CARS Tour raced at South Boston was in 2019, also the final event of the season. Nelson Motorsports driver Bobby McCarty edged Corey Heim by two feet at the finish line to take second place and edged JR Motortsports driver Josh Berry for the series championship by one point. Berry had won the pole and led all 125 laps of the race.
McCarty, along with his Henry County team, is looking to nail down a third career CARS Tour title. Nelson Motorsports will likely be a part of the focal point when the Tour returns to South Boston this month. Heading into this coming weekend’s CARS Tour event at Wake County Speedway in Raleigh, North Carolina, McCarty leads Kaden Honeycutt by one point. Former South Boston Speedway champion Justin Johnson sits in third place, just 12 points out of the lead.
The CARS Tour Super Late Model division competitors are idle until the October 16. A close battle is underway in that division as well, with Matt Craig leading Carson Kvapil by eight points heading into the season finale at South Boston Speedway.
The Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles race day schedule has rotating practice sessions for the two divisions from 12:30-2:45 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. and qualifying starts at 4:45 p.m.
The on-track Fan Fest driver autograph session will begin at 5:45 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.
The latest news and information about South Boston Speedway and its events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, and through the speedway’s social media channels.