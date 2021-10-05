South Boston Speedway closes out 2021 season with CARS Tour race

South Boston Speedway will host the last of its special events and close out its 2021 season schedule when the CARS Tour returns on October 16.

The CARS Tour will compete in the Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles.

It will be championship night for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour as the series will wrap up its season with an exciting doubleheader featuring a 125-lap Late Model division race and a 125-lap race for its Super Late Model division competitors. The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

“There has always been a lot of exciting action when the CARS Tour has visited South Boston Speedway,” South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice said in a release from the track. “That has especially been true when the CARS Tour has closed out its season with its championships being decided here at South Boston Speedway. This season’s battle for the two CARS Tour championships is very close, and fans can expect to see a lot of intense racing when the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour competitors take the track here on October 16 for their final event of the season.”