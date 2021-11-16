South Boston Speedway to host drifting event in March

Drifting, a unique form of motorsports, will be coming to South Boston Speedway in March in an event called SoBo Drifts.

SoBo Drifts, the first-ever drifting event to be held at South Boston Speedway, is set for March 5. It is the second first-time event track officials have announced for the 2022 season. Track officials had previously announced a weekend doubleheader event for 410 winged-sprint cars to be held in April 2022.

“We’re excited to host a new drifting event... prior to our season-opening NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event,” South Boston Speedway Incoming General Manager Chase Brashears said in a release from the track. “The group of drivers that will be driving in the event held several test runs here at the speedway this past season, and they quickly found a way to make an exciting course for other drifters to join in on all the excitement.”

Admission for SoBo Drifts will be $10 for spectators with children 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Spectator tickets can be purchased at the speedway on the day of the event. Food will be available at the speedway for both spectators and participants.

Brashears invites everyone to come out and see this unique form of motorsports.