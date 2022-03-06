South Boston Speedway's Drift a big hit with participants, fans

The sound of high-revving engines, the sight and smell of tire smoke boiling from spinning tires and cars sliding inches apart, side-by-side as they snake their way through a designed course. It was all part of Saturday’s SoBo Drifts at South Boston Speedway, the speedway’s first spectator event of 2022.

SoBo Drifts was presented by Barlow’s Tire. With nearly 30 participants taking part in the day-long event and a good crowd of spectators looking on, South Boston Speedway’s first-ever drifting event was a success.

“We had a great event,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “There were right around 30 cars, which is the number we were looking for to allow everyone ample time on course. We also had a nice turnout of spectators and beautiful weather too. A huge thank you goes out to those who helped organize the event – namely Matt Young and DyQuan Harris – and the participants and the spectators for rallying behind it. We had participants from throughout the region, and even some from the Northeast United States join us.”

Matt Young, of South Boston and one of the event’s organizers and participants, said the day turned out “better than I expected.

“We got a lot more participants than we were expecting. I’m so pleased to see this crowd,” Young said. “The participants loved it. Everything went really smooth.”

DyQuan Harris, of Nelson and another of the event’s organizers and participants, echoed that sentiment.

“I think we had a really good event,” Harris said. “There were a lot of drivers that came here from different areas. The drivers enjoyed it. Some of the guys that didn’t come out with cars to see what it was like were wishing they had brought their cars. I’ve already had guys ask me about the next one.”

Jeremy Gray, of Richmond, was very enthusiastic about Saturday’s event.

“I hope they (South Boston Speedway) have one every month,” Gray said. “This was a blast. It’s beautiful. I’m glad South Boston Speedway held this event. It’s much appreciated.”

Teenager Riley Hansen, a skilled drifter with 1.5 million followers on TikTok, was among the event’s participants. An engine issue resulted in Hansen making only a few brief runs on the course in his Mazda Miata. Still, the Vernon Hill resident said he enjoyed the event.

“I absolutely had fun,” Hansen said. “It was a good course. The course was very well-balanced and really wide. I think everybody really liked it. I think we may have a bigger turnout next time.”

South Boston Speedway’s next event is on Saturday when the track hosts its annual open practice and media day. The event will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fans can watch the on-track action free of charge from the track’s frontstretch grandstands.

South Boston Speedway's next event is on Saturday when the track hosts its annual open practice and media day. The event will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fans can watch the on-track action free of charge from the track's frontstretch grandstands.