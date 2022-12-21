SRX Racing Series to return to Virginia in 2023; Will race at Motor Mile Speedway in July

A year after the Superstar Racing Experience visited South Boston Speedway, the series will return to Virginia in 2023.

The SRX Series announced its 2023 scheduled on Wednesday. The scheduled includes a race at Motor Mile Speedway, in Dublin, on July 27. Motor Mile was one of 42 tracks that offered to host a race in 2023, according to SRX CEO Don Hawk.

“When selecting the schedule, we prioritized historic tracks that have had success hosting big-time events," Hawks said in a release from SRX. "We are really excited with the six tracks that have been selected. The venues will be packed and bring incredible energy and local racing passion... This summer will be short track racing at its very best.

"We can’t wait and are so excited for the fans to experience it on ESPN in Primetime.”

Hawk added that Motor Mile has "been on our radar since day one."

The SRX Series, a league started in part by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart and Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham, will be in its third year of competition in 2023. Over the first two seasons, the annual 6-race series has featured drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds, including Stewart, Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott, Bobby Labonte, Hailie Deegan, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Marco Andretti, Matt Kenseth, Michael Waltrip, Josef Newgarden, and Helio Castroneves, among others.

In 2022, the series field featured a total of five NASCAR Cup Series championships, three IndyCar Series championships, four Daytona 500 winners, five Indianapolis 500 winners, and four NASCAR Hall of Fame Drivers.

The 2023 schedule was announced on Wednesday morning. Next year's races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The series will kick off its 2023 schedule at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, on July 13th. They'll also race at Thunder Road Speedbowl, in Vermont, Berlin Raceway, in Michigan, and on dirt at Eldora Speedway, in Ohio, and Lucas Oil Speedway, in Missouri.

Motor Mile is a NASCAR-sanctioned 0.416-mile paved oval track located just outside of Radford, that originally opened in 1952. It hosted four NASCAR Busch Series events between 1989-1992, and currently hosts races throughout the summer as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

Tickets for the July race went on sale on Wednesday afternoon. They can be purchased by going to www.MotorMileSpeedway.com.

SRX Series 2023 schedule

Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN