Truex adds to his grandfather clock collection with win in the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

It really is Martin’s Ville.
After failing to get a win in his first 27 starts at Martinsville Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. has now won three of the last four races at NASCAR's shortest track. Truex, who started the day seventh, kept just close enough to the front all day to take the lead late and hold off hard-charging Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott cars to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
“This is unbelievable,” Truex told reporters after the race. “There was a time I thought there was no shot in hell I’d ever get a clock. To have three now, it’s just incredible.”
Truex said his crew never could quite get their car the way they wanted it, but once it started getting dark and cooler, “she came to life,” he said.
Truex battled Hamlin - who led seven different times Sunday for 276 laps - for the lead after a final restart with 49 laps to go. The two went at it for nearly 20 laps, never letting the other get more than a nose ahead.
The No. 19 finally passed Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, with 20 to go, and used lapped traffic to his advantage as he built a lead of about eight car lengths.
At the same time, Elliott charged Hamlin and the two battled for second, taking precious time they could have used to try to force a contest with Truex. As the two went head-to-head, Truex only built his lead even more, cruising in the final 10 laps.
“I can’t believe we won here again after not having a dominant race here for sure,” Truex said. “That was lot of fun racing with Denny there at the end.
“It’s always difficult, we (he and Hamlin) try to race hard, race clean. He was making it difficult on me… We played nice, coach (Joe Gibbs) will be happy and it’ll be a cordial meeting tomorrow… It was a fun battle.”
Truex becomes the first driver to win two races during the 2021 season. Until Sunday, eight different drivers had won the first eight races.
Sunday was the resumption of a race that was started on Saturday night and run for 41 laps before rain forced a postponement.
Hamlin, who had the fastest lap of the race and dominated on just about every restart of the 17 cautions, said the final green-flag run was simply too long for hi- car, which was much better on short-run speed.
“We had a fast car for 20-25 laps, especially, and then after that our car just faded,” Hamlin said. “It didn’t have the grip that the 12 (Ryan Blaney) or certainly the 9 (Elliott) and the 19 (Truex) had at the end. We gave ourselves a shot by getting that restart and getting around them, but inevitably we just didn’t have a fast enough car after 30 laps.”
Hamlin comes away with a third place finish, his seventh top-5 in eight races this season. He has, however, not won yet in 2021.
“We just continue to run top three every week, every stage, every finish… we‘re just missing it,” Hamlin said. “We led a lot of laps… Overall a lot to learn.”
Elliott finishes second, his second time doing that this season, and his third top-5 finish of 2021. Even though the No. 9 is still searching for a first win this year, Elliott said he’s happy to come away from Martinsville with a smooth day.
“It’s just super hard-fought. We really weren’t all that great I didn’t think. We were okay there on short- to mid-runs and I fell off there a lot, used up the tires,” Elliott said. “Martin just got good there at the end and got it done. We’ll go to work. Obviously a good day for us.
“We’ve had a super eventful year, I feel like. Just a bunch of stuff every day. Nice to have a smooth day. We got a bunch of stage points and had a good finish. We’ll just build on this.”
Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson finished fourth and fifth. Byron led one run for nine laps. He started the day third.
“It was a pretty good day for us,” Byron said. “I thought we got back there in traffic and I had fresher tires than those guys and it was hard to manage it all… Once I got the lead there I felt really good about it.
“Overall a pretty good day and we’ll go into Richmond and hopefully have a pretty good run there.”
Sunday was Larson’s fourth top-5 finish of 2021, and just his second top-5 finish in 13 career races at Martinsville. Coming away with a top-5 was “kind of like a win for me here,” he said.
Larson said getting to race some Saturday night before the rain delay helped him evaluate and change his driving style heading into Sunday’s finish of the race.
“It’s amazing. A good race car here makes me half way decent at Martinsville,” Larson said. “From the drop of the green I felt we were really good."
NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
Sunday at Martinsville Speedway
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500 laps, 56 points.
2. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 49.
3. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 52.
4. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 42.
5. (19) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500, 38.
6. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 33.
7. (23) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 500, 31.
8. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 500, 32.
9. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 28.
10. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, 29.
11. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 46.
12. (22) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 500, 25.
13. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 500, 24.
14. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 23.
15. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 500, 22.
16. (25) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 500, 21.
17. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 500, 20.
18. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 500, 19.
19. (8) Ryan Newman, Ford, 499, 18.
20. (31) Aric Almirola, Ford, 499, 17.
21. (21) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 498, 17.
22. (37) James Davison, Chevrolet, 494, 15.
23. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 493, 14.
24. (29) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 493, 13.
25. (28) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 492, 0.
26. (35) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 492, 11.
27. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 491, 10.
28. (32) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 490, 0.
29. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 478, 0.
30. (16) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, reargear, 403, 7.
31. (14) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 387, 6.
32. (11) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, accident, 386, 5.
33. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 385, 12.
34. (20) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 384, 13.
35. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 383, 0.
36. (17) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 382, 1.
37. (34) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 374, 1.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com