Truex adds to his grandfather clock collection with win in the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

It really is Martin’s Ville.

After failing to get a win in his first 27 starts at Martinsville Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. has now won three of the last four races at NASCAR's shortest track. Truex, who started the day seventh, kept just close enough to the front all day to take the lead late and hold off hard-charging Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott cars to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

“This is unbelievable,” Truex told reporters after the race. “There was a time I thought there was no shot in hell I’d ever get a clock. To have three now, it’s just incredible.”

Truex said his crew never could quite get their car the way they wanted it, but once it started getting dark and cooler, “she came to life,” he said.

Truex battled Hamlin - who led seven different times Sunday for 276 laps - for the lead after a final restart with 49 laps to go. The two went at it for nearly 20 laps, never letting the other get more than a nose ahead.

The No. 19 finally passed Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, with 20 to go, and used lapped traffic to his advantage as he built a lead of about eight car lengths.