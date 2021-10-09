Two celebrations not enough for Virginia's Brandon Brown after Xfinity Series win at Talladega

What it takes is right place, right time, right moment, right car, right parts, right pieces. It sounds like a lot because it is but it’s one of those things where if you get all that aligned then you will definitely succeed.

Since you’re not in the playoffs how are you feeling about the rest of the year? Is there anything specifically you’re trying to work on to get ready for next season?

Brown: It’s exciting. We’re heading to the Roval this weekend, so another road course. They’re fun because I’m kind of starting to figure them out. They weren’t fun at first but now getting to know them it’s making it a little more fun on the driving side.

We’re heading back to Texas where we finished fifth earlier in the season, and Phoenix where we finished third earlier in the season. So these are tracks where it’s like, O.K., we need to go win there too. Show that we’re not just a superspeedway one-hit wonder. Whatever we’ve got to do to get some more wins, that’s what we want to do. We want to be as fast as we can so that next year when we put the 68 in the playoffs then we’ll know what we need when we show up to each of these tracks.

And you’ll be at Martinsville too, right?