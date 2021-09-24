Veterans look to get leg up on competition for Saturday's VSCU300 at Martinsville Speedway

McCarty won the first race of the Triple Crown at South Boston, and Josh Berry won the second leg at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway. Sellers and McCarty are tied with an average finish of 4.5 after the first two races, and Kayden Honeycutt sits third with an average finish of fifth.

While McCarty is eyeing the honor of winning his first Virginia Triple Crown, the Summerfield, N.C. driver is also hungry to capture his first Martinsville Speedway victory.

“We’re just going to win no matter what,” McCarty said. “Martinsville is the crown jewel. I know a lot of drivers talk about crown jewel races, but Martinsville is the only one to me. Regardless of the Triple Crown points or anything, for me as a driver that’s the last thing for me to win is Martinsville.

“Definitely not changing our outlook. We’re going to win and we’ll risk whatever we have to risk to get that win.”

McCarty has made four career starts in the VSCU300, and came home in fourth place in 2019 for his best Martinsville finish.

The Nelson Motorsports driver also feels having a veteran like Peters for a teammate can only help his chances of scoring his first win at the challenging half-mile track.