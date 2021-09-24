Veterans look to get leg up on competition for Saturday's VSCU300 at Martinsville Speedway

When the best late model stock car drivers from across the country converge at Martinsville Speedway this weekend, fans can expect an intensely competitive field that will once again produce fireworks and surprises in the annual ValleyStar Credit Union 300.
This year’s VSCU300 could prove to be a battle of the veterans, as there was not a traditional practice day held one week prior to the event. Even with four hours of practice scheduled for Friday, this is something veterans like Peyton Sellers and Timothy Peters feel could be to their advantage.
Sellers, from Danville, won this year’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and is a three-time Virginia Triple Crown champion. He enters this weekend’s race as the sentimental favorite, having finished in the top-3 twice, but yet to pick up his first Martinsville grandfather clock in the VSCU300.
Sellers believes having just one practice session ahead of qualifying and the heat races will put younger drivers at a slight disadvantage for the main event.
“This year we didn’t have a test day which is going to make it very hard for young drivers trying to make a name for themselves at Martinsville,” Sellers said. “I do think that’s a little bit of a tough pill to swallow for a Landon Pembelton, Jacob Borst, Carter Langley, those guys who have never been to Martinsville and don’t get a test day to try to learn the track. I feel like that will play a little more to the veterans, the guys who have been there multiple times and know the track and know what it’ll do at night.”
Peters, who won the 2005 and 2017 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 as well as 2017 Virginia Triple Crown, feels the veterans who have a lot of laps at Martinsville Speedway could be the ones to watch on Saturday. The Danville driver also won the 2009 Kroger 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at his home track.
“The race has always been special to me,” Peters said. “Being able to win at Martinsville Speedway once in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and twice in the late models has been very, very special to me.”
Peters is also in contention to win the Virginia Triple Crown as he enters the race seventh in the standings, but he feels his Nelson Motorsports teammate Bobby McCarty is the one to beat for bragging rights in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The Virginia Triple Crown is awarded to the driver who has the best average finish in three races, starting with the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Late Model 200 at South Boston Speedway and the Hampton Heat 200 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway in July. The competition ends this weekend in the VSCU300 at Martinsville Speedway.
“This year (Virginia) hasn’t been great for me, but as far as Nelson Motorsports goes it’s been great with Bobby McCarty,” Peters said. “We have a dog in the hunt with him, and we’re really putting all of our focus in with him. We put all of our focus on however many cars we bring to the track, but we really want to see Bobby win that if we can.”
McCarty won the first race of the Triple Crown at South Boston, and Josh Berry won the second leg at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway. Sellers and McCarty are tied with an average finish of 4.5 after the first two races, and Kayden Honeycutt sits third with an average finish of fifth.
While McCarty is eyeing the honor of winning his first Virginia Triple Crown, the Summerfield, N.C. driver is also hungry to capture his first Martinsville Speedway victory.
“We’re just going to win no matter what,” McCarty said. “Martinsville is the crown jewel. I know a lot of drivers talk about crown jewel races, but Martinsville is the only one to me. Regardless of the Triple Crown points or anything, for me as a driver that’s the last thing for me to win is Martinsville.
“Definitely not changing our outlook. We’re going to win and we’ll risk whatever we have to risk to get that win.”
McCarty has made four career starts in the VSCU300, and came home in fourth place in 2019 for his best Martinsville finish.
The Nelson Motorsports driver also feels having a veteran like Peters for a teammate can only help his chances of scoring his first win at the challenging half-mile track.
“Timothy and I have very similar driving styles and like the car to be set up almost identical,” McCarty said. “So it’s really cool that we’ll go to Martinsville and go different ways with our setups and put our heads together and try to put that together to get one setup that is going to give us both the best chance to go win the race.
“I rely on him quite a bit. He sees it from a driver’s standpoint, and it’s really cool to have someone like him to rely on from the setup stuff to the media stuff. He’s done a ton for me and my career and I could never pay him back for everything he’s done for me. For me as a driver it’s really cool and really special to have someone like Timothy around.”
More than 80 drivers, including Sellers, Peters, McCarty, Bubba Pollard and other late model stars, along with Rajah Caruth making his event debut, will compete in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Heat races will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and the green flag for the 200 lap main event will wave at 7 p.m.