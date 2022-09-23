VSCU300 at Martinsville Speedway: Bobby McCarty wins qualifying for Nelson Motorsports

With a new track record, Bobby McCarty won qualifying on Friday night ahead of Saturday's ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway.

McCarty, driving for Bassett’s Nelson Motorsports team, ran a lap time of 19.748 seconds for a new Martinsville Speedway record. McCarty’s speed was 95.888 miles per hour.

“Really I’ve got to start off with thanking all my guys at Nelson Motorsports… all those guys that make this possible,” McCarty said following his win.

“We unloaded and were pretty good off the hauler, and we made some really good changes throughout the day. When we went off for qualifying and I got in the throttle in the middle of Turns 1 and 2 I got to it really early… I throttled up and I throttled up hard and I didn’t think it was going to hold it. I could have swore we were about to smack the wall and it hooked right on up and it was a really good lap.”

With the win, McCarty takes home a $5,000 check, and will start up front in the first heat race on Saturday.

“It was really good for us after the year we had,” he added. “A ton of struggles, just things not going right. To come down here and do this, this is really cool. First pole for me here. My first track record in a late model, and to do it at Martinsville is really cool. Just the whole day has been really good. The team vibe is really good. We’ve striving really good now and hopefully this will be the week we get the monkey off our backs.”

A total of 92 cars took qualifying laps on Friday.

Qualifying only sets the field for Saturday’s feature race. No drivers are locked into the feature until after the heat races.

The top 10 drivers in each of the four heat races will move on to Saturday night’s feature race.

“I hate to say it but I’m not a fan,” McCarty said of the new rules. “I strongly believe, and a lot of the other drivers believe with me, that if 90-plus cars show up and you run a time that puts you in the top 20 you shouldn’t be running heat races.

“In all reality, it’s (the heat race) a 25 lap practice for us, but it brings a lot of questions to the equation. You could easily cut a tire or a million things can happen in 25 laps. Especially around this racetrack you’ve just got to go into it level headed and trust the car and trust the process and make it through the heat race with the fenders on it, and hopefully keep our spots so we can roll off in clean air.”

After finishing second, third, and fourth in qualifying, Chase Burrow, Mike Looney, and Sam Yarbrough will start up front in the other heat races.

Looney drives for Stuart’s Billy Martin Racing team.

Landon Pembelton, last year’s VSCU300 winner, was 11th in qualifying. McCarty’s Nelson Motorsports teammate, Kaden Honeycutt, was 18th.

Mason Diaz, who is tied with Mark Wertz atop the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown standings, was 19th in qualifying.

McCarty, who won the triple crown – which awards a cash prize to the driver with the best average finish among three races at South Boston, Langley, and Martinsville Speedways – last year, said, while he would love to win it again, his focus is elsewhere.

McCarty is currently fifth in the triple crown standings.

“I would love to do another one, but I’m more concerned with what’s there in the corner,” McCarty said, acknowledging the Martinsville Speedway Grandfather Clock trophy given to the winner of the VSCU300 feature race.

“Hopefully a win would do enough to get it for us… We can get out of here with a big old fat check and we can go party afterwards. That’s the plan.”

Top 20 in qualifying:

1 – Bobby McCarty

2 – Chase Burrow

3 – Mike Looney

4 – Sam Yarbrough

5 – Andrew Grady

6 – Daniel Sivestri

7 – Corey Heim

8 – Connor Jones

9 – Doug Barnes Jr.

10 – Stacy Puryear

11 – Landon Pembelton

12 – Brendan “Butterbean” Queen

13 – Dylan Ward

14 – Jacob Borst

15 – Jonathan Shafer

16 – Kres VanDyke

17 – Matt Cox

18 – Kaden Honeycutt

19 – Mason Diaz

20 – Austin Somero