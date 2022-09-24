VSCU300 at Martinsville Speedway: Majeski looking forward to challenge of late model racing

Ty Majeski is one of the most accomplished super late model drivers in the country, and he’s also currently a title contender in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, locking up a spot in the championship with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend.

But this weekend he’ll race a Late Model Stock Car for just the third time in his career, and for first the time at Martinsville Speedway when he suits up for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on Saturday night.

Majeski will race for his friend Chad Bryant, a team he’s done two late model races with before, and won both times.

“Within Chad Bryant Racing we have a lot of people I can lean on,” Majeski said in a phone interview with the Bulletin this week. “I think I’ve got all the help and advice and what to expect I need internally.”

Majeski will start fifth in the fourth heat race on Saturday afternoon, with the top 10 in the heat making the feature race, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The 28-year-old from Wisconsin spoke with the Bulletin this week about coming to Martinsville this week and what he hopes to get from the race. Here’s what he had to say:

Martinsville Bulletin: What made you want to come to Martinsville this week?

Majeski: I think a number of reasons. The team that I run for, Chad Bryant Racing, Chad is one of my good friends. I’ve run ARCA for him over the course of my career. He’s a good friend of mine, and we love short track racing. He’s obviously from a little bit different discipline, but we share that passion.

“Anytime I can get a chance to go and run one of his cars I always want to do it. We have fun working together and we always have chance to win. Right now we’re 2-for-2 in the late model stock world, so hopefully we can keep it 3-for-3 this weekend.

How are you feeling heading into the weekend?

Majeski: I don’t know. I think there are certainly a lot of unknowns. A lot of cars, which is really cool… A lot of great teams, great drivers. It’ll be a challenge to say the least. Hopefully we can just make the show. I know we’ll have a good car and I think we’ll have a good chance at it.

Martinsville is a tough little race track. The other reason I’m coming is I didn’t feel like I was very good there in the truck. I just really struggled to get in a rhythm, and I think I could use some seat time there to just get better when for I got back there next spring in the Truck Series.

You race super late models and trucks and you iRace a lot. Of those hats, are there any you’re leaning on more than others?

Majeski: I think definitely just having the truck experience. Obviously it’s a heavier vehicle than a super late model, so I think my experience in the truck will correlate more to this weekend more than my super late model experience will.

With that being said they race different, but I think some stuff will correlate having that experience at Martinsville. I at least know the track and I know sort of what to look for in the race car, so that’ll help shorten the learning curve and I hope keep us maybe a step ahead of everyone when we unload.

After this weekend, what do you think you can take from the experience to the Truck Series in the spring?

Majeski: I think the biggest thing is just being in a rhythm and saving brakes. Saving brakes is something that we typically don’t have to do on the super late model side because they are so light, so we don’t use nearly the amount of brake, and the brakes are just better. These late model stock brakes are not very good and the cars are heavy, so you’re asking a lot out of them. So just being able to keep speed in the car, but also manage the brake pedal is something I don’t have a lot of experience with, and that’s something that we also need to do on the truck side.

And then just having experience at the race track and getting in a rhythm, and being consistent and hitting my marks every lap is sort of what I’m looking to get out of it.

What are you most looking forward to this weekend?

Majeski: I think just the competition. Being part of the biggest Late Model Stock race in the country is pretty cool. And having the opportunity to go to a different disciple and compete against other guys who are the best at that discipline is something I feed off of.

I think it’s cool to be able to go to a different discipline and be successful, and that’s something that I feel like separates good racecar drivers from great ones. We see guys come over to the late model stock world and have success. Us super late model guys want to go and do the same. Just looking forward to that challenge and doing that.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 feature race will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. from Martinsville Speedway.