VT freshman Daniel Silvestri wins poll for Saturday's VSCU300 at Martinsville Speedway

Silvestri also thanked late model veteran Peyton Sellers, of Danville, for walking him through Martinsville and giving him tips on what to focus on to be fast in the race.

Unfortunately for Silvestri, he hasn’t been able to get on iRacing in about a month because he doesn’t have a rig in his dorm room. He’s a freshman at Virginia Tech, and missed class on Friday to get to Martinsville.

“I have an excused absence to be here today,” he said. “The school is really supporting me in doing this. Even though it’s not a school sport, I’m not technically a student athlete at Virginia Tech, but hopefully one day I will be. I’m working on that right now. But it’s still really cool to represent the school.

“Go Hokies.”

Silvestri was able to get comfortable at Martinsville quickly because he’s had to gain comfort at a lot of tracks in a short amount of time this summer. Racing on the CARS Tour, there have been several tracks where he’s competed he’d never been to before.