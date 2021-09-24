VT freshman Daniel Silvestri wins poll for Saturday's VSCU300 at Martinsville Speedway

Had Daniel Silvestri ever taken laps around Martinsville Speedway prior to Friday’s test session for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300?
“I have laps on iRacing if that counts for anything,” Silvestri said with a laugh.
Even though Silvestri’s only previous trips to Martinsville were him sitting in the stands watching races, he looked like a seasoned pro during Friday’s qualifying, putting in the fastest lap to win the pole for Saturday’s late model feature.
Silvestri put in a lap time of 19.775 to best Nelson Motorsports driver Bobby McCarty, who has a fast lap time of 19.811. Silvestri, from Ashburn, VA, was seventh fastest in practice earlier in the afternoon.
The first and second place finishes means Silvestri and McCarty will not have to compete in the heat races ahead of Saturday's feature at Martinsville.
Silvestri joked about his time spent on iRacing, but admitted it was probably his best way of practicing to get around Martinsville.
“A lot of what worked on iRacing works here,” he said. “Of course, nothing beats the real thing. I still think you need to have real practice time to be what you need to be, but definitely what I found on iRacing, it’s close enough. It’s as close as you can be to the real thing.”
Silvestri also thanked late model veteran Peyton Sellers, of Danville, for walking him through Martinsville and giving him tips on what to focus on to be fast in the race.
Unfortunately for Silvestri, he hasn’t been able to get on iRacing in about a month because he doesn’t have a rig in his dorm room. He’s a freshman at Virginia Tech, and missed class on Friday to get to Martinsville.
“I have an excused absence to be here today,” he said. “The school is really supporting me in doing this. Even though it’s not a school sport, I’m not technically a student athlete at Virginia Tech, but hopefully one day I will be. I’m working on that right now. But it’s still really cool to represent the school.
“Go Hokies.”
Silvestri was able to get comfortable at Martinsville quickly because he’s had to gain comfort at a lot of tracks in a short amount of time this summer. Racing on the CARS Tour, there have been several tracks where he’s competed he’d never been to before.
“Having four hours today is really similar to what a CARS Tour race is, especially with the tire situation,” he said. “I’ve been doing something like that all year trying to figure out race tracks I had never been to before, kind of like I’m doing today here at Martinsville. So I just came with the same game plan: figure the track out and work as hard as you can to get in the ballpark. You just don’t know. And we came out with the fastest car.”
Other notes from qualifying:
- Mike Looney, driving for Stuart’s Billy Martin Racing, was the tenth fastest car in qualifying Friday night. Looney was the 2016 winner of the VSCU300.
- It was announced earlier Friday afternoon Sellers was named the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion. It’s the second national championship for the 37-year-old.
Sellers was the ninth fastest car in qualifying after being the fastest car in practice earlier in the afternoon.
- Nelson Motorsports driver Timothy Peters was 23rd in qualifying. Nelson Motorsports is a team based in Henry County.
- Billy Martin Racing entered a second car this weekend for veteran late model driver Philip Morris, who is racing for the first time in 2021. Morris was 55th fastest in qualifying.
- Heat races for Saturday's feature will begin on Saturday at 3 p.m.
