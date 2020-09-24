Hanging with Miss Cooper: What to watch as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Vegas

If you made predictions for who would be the first drivers cut in the NASCAR playoffs, Cole Custer, William Byron, and Matt DiBenedetto would have been obvious choices. Custer only made the playoffs thanks to a win at Kentucky, and Byron and DiBenedetto both got in following the final regular season race.
The fourth cut, though, was much more surprising. At one point Ryan Blaney was first in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, with a win and seven top-5 finishes in the first 13 races.
The playoffs couldn’t have gone worse for Team Penske’s No. 12 car, though, with finishes of 24, 19, and 13, notching him a 16th place finish on the season.
Blaney’s exit allowed for some surprise drivers to get into the Round of 12, where the Cup Series sits now as they head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
This will be the 26th playoff race hosted by LVMS. It’s the first of a series of three races in the second round before another four drivers are cut. The next two races will be at Talladega and Kansas.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Sunday’s race:
This Week’s Race
South Point 400
The Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The Date: Sunday, September 27
The Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 6:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)
Who’s raced the best at Vegas
Five playoff drivers have previously won at LVMS, and it’s the usual suspects. Brad Keselowski leads all playoff drivers with three victories at Vegas. Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, and Martin Truex have two each.
Logano has consistently run the best at Vegas, with an average finish of 8.0 in 14 starts. He also won the Vegas race earlier this season.
Who’s raced the worst at Vegas
Vegas has been a place where several playoff drivers have struggled. Five drivers have an average finish of worse than 17th: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, and Kurt Busch.
One surprising name who has also struggled at LVMS is one of the hottest drivers this season – Denny Hamlin. Hamlin has just two top-5 finishes in 17 starts in Nevada, and has only led 18 laps there.
Who could surprise this week
Austin Dillon was the surprising name to reach the Round of 12, and his Cinderella story could continue this week. Dillon had just two top-5 finishes in the regular season, one of which was a fourth place finish at Vegas in February.
Dillon is coming off of a 12th place finish last week at Bristol, but finished 2nd and 4th the previous two playoff races, and has four top-10 finishes in the last seven races.
Who needs help this week
Kurt Busch has the most starts all-time at LVMS without a win. Even though Vegas is his home track, Busch has only finished in the top-5 twice and has an average finish of 22.5.
Currently sitting in 12th in the playoff standings, Busch will need to turn around his luck at LVMS so he doesn’t fall too deep into a hole and get into a must-win situation to get into the top 8.
What drivers are saying about Vegas
Clint Bowyer: ”Looking forward to getting out to Sin City and having some fun out there. Hopefully we can double down, get some stage points and continue to march forward up through this playoff system and the points. We’re definitely starting behind again, there’s no question about that. We’ve got to get out there and swing for the fence. These are the playoffs. You don’t base hit it. Steady Eddie got us through this round, but from here on you’ve got to get up to the plate and swing for the fence every time, and every decision, and that’s in the car and out of the car, we’ve got to lay it on the line and go for it, and that’s why these playoffs are fun.”
Kyle Busch: ”We’ll be eliminated in the next round, so don’t care.”
Kevin Harvick: ”You know, we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing. I think as you look at Vegas, it’s a low-grip racetrack. I think it’s probably been some of our races that we’ve had most of our trouble at, but we’ve figured out a way to race well and strategize well and do what we need to do, so we’re just going to go out there and battle. We’ve got a whole new car going out there, so we’ll just do what we’ve been doing every week and hopefully put ourselves in position to capitalize on some stage points and see where you are at the end and hopefully do the same thing we did tonight and be up front and have a chance to win.”
Martin Truex Jr.: “We know what we need to do. I feel like Vegas is a good place for us to go and have a good race and hopefully, potentially go to victory lane. Things have been going really well for us lately, minus Bristol. The team has done a really good job, and we have been leading laps and doing the things that we need to do. If we can just turn that into a win once in the next two rounds. That’s all that we need to do. Win once in the round of 12, once in the round of 8 and we will be where we want to be. I’m excited about the opportunity and feel like it will be a good track for us.”
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Kevin Harvick: 2 wins, 7 top-5s in 22 starts; Average finish of 13.9; 679 laps led
Denny Hamlin: 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 17 starts; Average finish of 14; 18 laps led
Brad Keselowski: 3 wins, 5 top-5s in 14 starts; Average finish of 11.3; 280 laps led
Joey Logano: 2 wins, 6 top-5s in 14 starts; Average finish of 8; 487 laps led
Chase Elliott: 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 7 starts; Average finish of 21.4; 82 laps led
Martin Truex Jr.: 2 wins, 5 top-5s in 17 starts; Average finish of 11.4; 293 laps led
Alex Bowman: 0 wins, 0 top-5s in 7 starts; Average finish of 20.7; 0 laps led
Austin Dillon: 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 10 starts; Average finish of 14.7; 5 laps led
Aric Almirola: 0 wins, 0 top-5s in 14 starts; Average finish of 22.1; 3 laps led
Kyle Busch: 1 win, 5 top-5s in 18 starts; Average finish of 12.8; 254 laps led
Clint Bowyer: 0 wins, 1 top-5 in 17 starts; Average finish of 17.9; 18 laps led
Kurt Busch: 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 21 starts; Average finish of 22.5; 108 laps led
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
