WATCH NOW: Martin Truex Jr. makes dirt racing look easy in NASCAR Truck Series win at Bristol

Turning Bristol Motor Speedway into a dirt track was supposed to present a challenge to drivers.
Don't tell that to Martin Truex Jr.
Truex, who had driven in just a handful of dirt track races in his career, all more than a decade ago, cruised to a win in Monday's Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway driving the No. 51 truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Truex said he ran the Trucks race to try to get some experience for the NASCAR Cup Series Race, also on the dirt at Bristol, but after a really good practice session on Friday he felt comfortable on the dirt almost instantly.
"It's unbelievable really," Truex said of the win. "I guess they had to put dirt on Bristol to get me back to victory lane here.
"I had a lot of fun... I just kept working with the guys telling them what I needed. That was a blast. I kept thinking, 'Am I going to get a flat or something stupid?' This 51 is used to being in victory lane."
Truex led 105 of 150 laps Monday.
The No. 51 took its first lead on the final lap of Stage 1, coming back from starting the day 15th. After a caution late in the stage led to a 1-lap shootout, Truex passed Sheldon Creed, who had led 38 laps in the first stage, for the stage win.
Truex went on to win Stage 2, and is the first Truck Series driver in the last seven tries to win the first two stages and also the race.
Fellow NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Larson, a seasoned pro on dirt, started Monday 28th, and was in the middle of the pack for most of the day. But Larson caused a red flag in Stage 3 after getting into the back of Mike Marlar, who cut a tire and was slow on the top of the track and unable to get to the bottom to pit. Larson got into the back of Marlar and spun before getting hit by Danny Bohn and Brett Moffitt.
When the racing began again, Truex was still out front. He built a nearly three second lead before another caution came out after Chandler Smith spun on the backstretch and was hit by Johnny Sauter.
The best chance for anyone to catch Truex came on a restart with 12 to go. Ben Rhodes challenged the 51, but missed a shift and fell back, allowing Truex to run away with the race from there.
"That was the worst restart of my life," Rhodes said after the race. The driver of the No. 99 said he had had issues getting his truck into fourth gear all day.
Rhodes finished the day second.
"I'm a little angry at myself... It's a bummer for my guys. That's the closest I've been in my life at Bristol to winning here," he said.
"At then end of the day it's still really solid... We hit all of our goals. Just hurts being the first loser."
Raphael Lessard came away in third. Like Truex, Lessard had no dirt racing experience prior to this weekend.
"It was a blast. I had so much fun," Lessard said of the race. "But coming from the back, it was pretty hard to pass and you have to wait for people to make a mistake.
"I just couldn't get it to turn at the bottom like I was at the beginning of the race... I'm happy with a top 3."
The novelty of turning Bristol from an asphalt to a dirt track made Monday's race fun for the driver's up front.
"As far as I'm concerned they can leave the dirt on it," Rhodes said.
"I loved it. Slipping and sliding like that, it was a lot of fun," Lessard said.
Todd Gilliland and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five finishers Monday. Cup Series regulars Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick, and Daniel Suarez finished 11th, 15th, and 17th. Danville resident Timothy Peter finished 30th.
Larson finished the day 35th and Creed finished 16th.
Truex said he also learned a lot about the track and how much it changed that he could take into the Cup race. The Trucks and NASCAR Cup Series race were run back-to-back on Monday after rain in Bristol made it impossible to race on Saturday or Sunday. Monday's starting lineup was set by points after Saturday's rain forced a cancelation of the heat qualifying races.
