WATCH NOW: Martin Truex Jr. makes dirt racing look easy in NASCAR Truck Series win at Bristol

Truex went on to win Stage 2, and is the first Truck Series driver in the last seven tries to win the first two stages and also the race.

Fellow NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Larson, a seasoned pro on dirt, started Monday 28th, and was in the middle of the pack for most of the day. But Larson caused a red flag in Stage 3 after getting into the back of Mike Marlar, who cut a tire and was slow on the top of the track and unable to get to the bottom to pit. Larson got into the back of Marlar and spun before getting hit by Danny Bohn and Brett Moffitt.

When the racing began again, Truex was still out front. He built a nearly three second lead before another caution came out after Chandler Smith spun on the backstretch and was hit by Johnny Sauter.

The best chance for anyone to catch Truex came on a restart with 12 to go. Ben Rhodes challenged the 51, but missed a shift and fell back, allowing Truex to run away with the race from there.

"That was the worst restart of my life," Rhodes said after the race. The driver of the No. 99 said he had had issues getting his truck into fourth gear all day.

Rhodes finished the day second.