WATCH NOW: Martinsville Speedway lays concrete in curbs as part of improvement plans ahead of NASCAR spring races

Also, when the jet dryers, with their 600 degree temperatures, have to dry the track, "Once they go through there the grass is toast," Campbell said.

Campbell said he and the Martinsville team pretty much decided removing the grass was going to be a project they wanted to tackle before this year's spring race weekend. NASCAR will return to Martinsville on April 8-10, starting with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on that Thursday, and followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Friday and Cup Series on Saturday night.

The track has been working for several weeks to remove the grass, but the laying of concrete started quicker than they anticipated. They also had to repair all the drains in the curbs for where water comes down off the banks of the track.

Campbell said even though there won't be green spaces on the track anymore, he assures fans, "it's not going to look drab looking." The area won't remain concrete colored, instead, he said, it's going to either be painted a certain color or be used for entitlement sponsors.

"It's going to look better than what it did," he said.