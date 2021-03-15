WATCH NOW: Martinsville Speedway lays concrete in curbs as part of improvement plans ahead of NASCAR spring races

Some changes are underway.— Martinsville Speedway (@MartinsvilleSwy) March 13, 2021
Last fall's NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway was red flagged early in Stage 2 after several drivers got into each other in Turn 3. The incident kicked up grass and mud onto the track and required extra landscaping work to clean up before racing could resume.
Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell said that incident was pretty much the last straw in a decision for a project he'd been thinking for a while.
Over the weekend, a video was posted to the Martinsville Speedway Twitter account showing the laying of concrete on the track. The concrete work began after the track pulled up the patches of grass in both turns earlier this spring. The grassy areas previously went the entire length of the turns on both ends of the track, and was about the size of a car wide.
"It's something that actually we have looked at as a team here at Martinsville for a number of years," Campbell said in a phone call Monday.
Campbell said the decision to lay concrete was for various reasons, and it was one issue after another that "put the final nail in the coffin for us," he said.
For one thing, he said, when teams are entering and leaving the Speedway on race weekends, the track has to park vehicles in every turn to keep tractor trailers from going into the grass and leaving tire marks.
Also, when the jet dryers, with their 600 degree temperatures, have to dry the track, "Once they go through there the grass is toast," Campbell said.
Campbell said he and the Martinsville team pretty much decided removing the grass was going to be a project they wanted to tackle before this year's spring race weekend. NASCAR will return to Martinsville on April 8-10, starting with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on that Thursday, and followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Friday and Cup Series on Saturday night.
The track has been working for several weeks to remove the grass, but the laying of concrete started quicker than they anticipated. They also had to repair all the drains in the curbs for where water comes down off the banks of the track.
Campbell said even though there won't be green spaces on the track anymore, he assures fans, "it's not going to look drab looking." The area won't remain concrete colored, instead, he said, it's going to either be painted a certain color or be used for entitlement sponsors.
"It's going to look better than what it did," he said.
"That's something we've been trying to do at the Speedway for years is bring color back into it because obviously things have changed now versus 20 years ago. There's a lot more steel and a lot more concrete... We've got to manufacture ways to do it."
The curb around the edge of the concrete was left how it was, so the racing surface of the track will remain the same.
Campbell said the laying of concrete was the biggest project he expects fans to notice when they return next month.
"There are a lot of little things we're always doing to tweak the place here and there and make it more presentable," Campbell said. "This time we have fans coming back so that's a good thing.
"I think that energizes the whole team here knowing that we have fans, so everything that we're doing is going to be noticed or appreciated or spoken about. It gives us that drive to really look forward to the race weekends, and I'll think you'll see a little bit of pep in everybody around here this time because last year we didn't have fans. We ran the race with nobody here. So it makes a big difference. It energizes us and gives us morale."
Current Virginia COVID-19 restrictions allow for just 1,000 spectators at sporting events, however Gov. Ralph Northam said that number could increase after April 1.
