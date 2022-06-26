'We'll be back': Tony Stewart celebrates SRX win at South Boston Speedway, with hopes to return to Virginia in the future

Tony Stewart loves short track racing.

He’s proven that with three wins in the first eight races of his own Superstar Racing Series (SRX), which he helped create at the beginning of last year. The latest of his wins came Saturday night at South Boston Speedway, a track he said after the race showcased what makes racing so great.

Stewart led the first nine laps and the final 25 on the way to Saturday’s win. He also finished second in the first heat race, and sixth in the second prior to the night’s 100-lap feature.

“I love winning races so I feel good about that,” Stewart told the crowd following the race. “This is a good place.”

Stewart had some experience at South Boston Speedway in his early days of racing. He recalled getting a win there in a midget car in the early 2000s. The 3-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said he also got advice from South Boston’s most decorated late model champion, Peyton Sellers, who also ran Saturday’s SRX race and finished tenth.

“I talked to Peyton Sellers. If you want to know how to get around a place talk to a guy who runs there all the time and Peyton is an awesome guy,” Stewart said. “I’m glad we go to race with him tonight.”

The SRX Series made its debut in June 2021. The series was founded by Stewart and former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Ray Evernham, who also designed the cars. The stock cars feature a high rear spoiler with high horsepower and low downforce. Drivers receive their cars by random draw at the race track the day of each race to eliminate any advantages that could be made during set-up.

Stewart is one of several former Cup drivers who are full-time in the series. Former NASCAR drivers Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte, and Ryan Newman all finished second, third, and fourth on Saturday.

IndyCar drivers Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan finished fifth and sixth.

Former NASCAR driver and TV commentator Michael Waltrip finished 11th after getting spun out late in the race by Ryan Hunter-Reay. Waltrip made his frustrations with Hunter-Reay known during the ensuing caution, temporarily blocking Hunter-Reay’s car from crossing the track.

“I got dumped,” Waltrip told reporters after the race. “Just halfway down the back he got into me and never let me go ... He’s gonna hear from Uncle Mike. We’re not having a beer together, A. But B, that’s just not right. That’s not how you race.

“And I didn’t want to tear up his car, I just wanted to send a message. So hopefully message received, but I’m going to wait around and have a chat with him.”

Stewart had made his own frustrations with fellow drivers known earlier in the night. He was shown on the CBS broadcast in a shouting match with Ernie Francis Jr. after the two got into each other during the heat races.

Stewart told TV broadcast he worried about how overly aggressive driving would affect the series as they have to pay to repair damage to the cars.

“Just a bunch of guys driving like a bunch of (expletive) hats,” Stewart said. “We’ll talk about that this week because a bunch of guys were saying they can’t see, and if they can’t see they shouldn’t be changing lanes.

“You’ve got a Cup guy, a Cup guy, a Cup guy, and a Cup guy in the top four and we seem to figure out how to do this without running over top of each other. We’ll teach the rest of them.”

The series runs six races each summer, with preference made to local short tracks, like South Boston. The series will next travel to Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, then Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, 1-55 Raceway in Missouri, and Sharon Speedway in Ohio later this summer.

Even with his frustrations with his competitors, Stewart said he enjoyed getting to come back to South Boston, and had a message for fans who are hoping for another SRX race at the Virginia track in the future – “We’ll be back,” he said.

“This series is a cool deal. We’re trying to go a lot of different short tracks and go to different places and showcase why these short tracks are so special, and South Boston is one of them,” Stewart added. “That’s why we’re here this year. I’d really like to see after five years we do an all-star series of picking the tracks that we love the most, but this would be one on my list, for sure.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

