What drivers are saying about Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway.

Justin AllgaierWe know what we need to do this weekend in Martinsville… It’s going to be a crazy race for sure with everyone fighting to try to advance to Phoenix, but if we can just be smooth, earn stage points at the end of both stages and keep our car clean, we can be there at the end to accomplish what we set out to do. We had a great car in this race last year to get us to Phoenix, and I know that Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and all of the guys on this JR Motorsports team will give me another one this weekend. Now we just need to execute the same way we have all season long.

Stewart FriesenI’ve been through it. I’m not losing sleep over it yet. Maybe Friday night a little bit. Anything can happen in the Truck Series. I’ve lost races in the 11th hour. I’m optimistic. I think I can go in there and just try to keep my emotion in check all race long and not get excited if something happens in the first or second stage and then we have to kind of drop the plow at the end and start putting the elbows up. That’s what we will try to do.

I believe we can bring a fast truck. We had a fast truck there in the fall last year. We were able to win a stage, and we will have a similar package – which I think we even refined to be better yet. I hope we will be fast enough to stay up front and keep guys off of my back bumper. That’s going to be the main thing.