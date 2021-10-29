What drivers are saying about Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway.

Harrison Burton
The playoffs are an exciting time of year for everybody. I think it’s a time when we really find out who’s made of what, who can do what, and it’s a really challenging format for the drivers. There’s a lot of pressure on each and every race, and one mistake could be the end of your season. So you have to do it all right. You have to find a way to be, I guess clutch is the best word for it, and figure out a way to get through. It’s a big challenge and I’m excited for it.
Noah GragsonI think it’s great having confidence there. It’s one of my better race tracks and we’ve run good there, and most of the races I’ve been in. So, with that being said, I think we can have a good run there. We can have a solid top-5 run based on the past and just try to carry it on and make the most of the season.
Just the technical side of running right against the inside curve and kind of moving around, you can move around the way the rubber gets laid down and whatnot. With that being said, it’s a fun race track. It’s tricky, it’s challenging, but at the same time it fits my driving style.
Chandler Smith We just have to go out there and win. Every weekend our goal is to go out there and win races, so nothing has really changed. When it comes push to shove, we are definitely going to give the shove probably a little more than give and take.
I’ve had a lot of sim time for sure and I’ve talked to a few guys that have been there – talked to Kyle (Busch) a little bit. I’ve watched a lot of film, to say the least. At the end of the day, it’s a short track and that’s kind of my background and I don’t think there’s going to be much different from short track to short track. At the end of the day, they are all circle tracks and it’s The Paperclip. I’m looking forward to it for sure.
John Hunter NemechekI’ve really liked going to Martinsville. I think anywhere that you’ve made your debut has a special place in your career. Being able to go back to Martinsville, I finished second there too many times and given up a few races there that we should’ve won and finally brought home a grandfather clock in 2018. It’s definitely a special race track for me. It’s been a lot of fun being able to go there and race a unique race track with concrete corners and asphalt straightaways. It’s a place I look forward to going to every single year.
We’re going to go try and run all the laps, maximize stage points, maximize our finish, not get caught up in a wreck and run our race. If we don’t beat ourselves and don’t have a mistake or a mechanical failure and don’t get taken out, I definitely think that we’ll be in a spot to advance. It’s definitely close with the 99 behind us, one point I think behind us, and then there is a couple others that are racing their way in and then quite a few that are in a must-win situation. I feel like it is definitely going to be a heated battle, there is going to be a lot of intensity and it’s knowing who to race, how to race them and when to race them to not put yourself in a bad spot.
Justin AllgaierWe know what we need to do this weekend in Martinsville… It’s going to be a crazy race for sure with everyone fighting to try to advance to Phoenix, but if we can just be smooth, earn stage points at the end of both stages and keep our car clean, we can be there at the end to accomplish what we set out to do. We had a great car in this race last year to get us to Phoenix, and I know that Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and all of the guys on this JR Motorsports team will give me another one this weekend. Now we just need to execute the same way we have all season long.
Stewart FriesenI’ve been through it. I’m not losing sleep over it yet. Maybe Friday night a little bit. Anything can happen in the Truck Series. I’ve lost races in the 11th hour. I’m optimistic. I think I can go in there and just try to keep my emotion in check all race long and not get excited if something happens in the first or second stage and then we have to kind of drop the plow at the end and start putting the elbows up. That’s what we will try to do.
I believe we can bring a fast truck. We had a fast truck there in the fall last year. We were able to win a stage, and we will have a similar package – which I think we even refined to be better yet. I hope we will be fast enough to stay up front and keep guys off of my back bumper. That’s going to be the main thing.
Sheldon CreedEverything’s going to be on the line in Martinsville this Saturday. With nobody truly locked into the Championship 4 yet, the aggression level is going to be through the roof. Thankfully, I know that my team has been putting in so much work to make sure that our No. 2 Chevy will be as fast as possible. We know what we need to do to advance, so it’s all on us to make it happen. I’ll be ready to fight as hard as I can to make sure we contend for this championship in Phoenix.
Zane SmithI’m ready to go up to Martinsville. Last year was my first time there and we ended up finishing third with a great shot at winning at the end. I’ve been prepared to go into this race on either side of the cutline, either good or bad. Obviously, we all know which side we would rather choose, but we’re on the outside looking in so it’ll be fun to race for the win while battling the pressure the playoffs bring. I’m hoping to grab a grandfather clock along with a ticket to the Championship 4 race in Phoenix.