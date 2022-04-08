What NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers are saying about Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series comes to Martinsville Speedway on Friday night. Here's what drivers are saying about racing on the short track this weekend.

Justin Allgaier: I’m really looking forward to getting back to Martinsville on Friday night. It’s going to be a fun night where anything can happen, especially with the bossman (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) coming back and racing with us. I can’t wait to get there and see what we can do.

Josh Berry: I always enjoy coming to Martinsville. It’s such a special place to me. With the Late Model win in 2019, then coming here last season and winning my first Xfinity race, it just means a lot to me. I know Bummy (Mike Bumgarner, crew chief) and this entire team will have a strong car ready for this weekend, so hopefully we can go back there and get it done again.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Every year, I have a lot of fun driving one of these JRM Chevrolets, and this year I get to do it at Martinsville. Last year at Richmond, I had a great time battling the Xfinity Series regulars, and this place will be more of the same.

Noah Gragson: Last season we had to win to make it into the Championship 4 and that is exactly what this team did. We had some problems last weekend at Richmond, but I think we got those figured out and we should have another great day for this No. 9 team. Martinsville is a fun track and it’s also been really good to me in the past.

Derek Griffith: I'm excited to get to Martinsville, a track that fits my driving style pretty well. As a short track racer, you look forward to the day you get to race at a track like Martinsville, and it's a dream come true. I know the team is working hard at the shop to get our Toyota ready for the race. We didn't finish where we were hoping at Richmond, but I learned a lot behind the wheel and about how the team operates. I have a few more things to work on as a driver in this series, and I'm looking forward to taking all of that new knowledge over to Martinsville.

Riley Herbst: Man, I’m excited to head to Martinsville under the lights – the second short track in two weeks. I think these tracks are good for a lot of the drivers coming up because it’s like the short tracks we grew up on. We’re all going for the win, but there’s a lot of strategy that goes into short tracks. We have to qualify well to be able to race for wins, though, and that’s what we’re working on. The cars are fast, but we need to put it all together.

Sam Mayer: This team won here last year with Josh Berry in the seat and we came back in the fall and finished fourth after being four laps down early in the race, so this team knows how to build a car for Martinsville. We also get another chance to race for $100k so the morale and confidence is high as we head in to this weekend.