William Byron and family celebrate Martinsville Speedway win just a little bit more

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway provided a beautiful full-circle moment for race winner William Byron.

At the end of the Martinsville spring race almost exactly one year ago, Byron went back to his trailer and looked at his phone. There was a text from his dad that simply read, “call me.”

“I'm like, man, that's weird, he never says that after a race,” Byron told reporters after Saturday’s win. “He usually says something about the race or whatever, but it was, like, very urgent.”

Byron soon learned his mom had been rushed to the hospital after suffering a mini stroke.

Scans revealed a mass on Byron’s mother’s brain, and she was diagnosed with cancer.

“My heart just stopped. I was just like, man. I couldn't deal with the emotion of that. It was hard to process,” he said. “I'd say the next few days after that I didn't think about racing at all. It was all about what was going on.”

As the next hundred or so days progressed, Byron had to balance caring for his mom with his racing. He won a race early in the season before Martinsville, but never got to victory lane again, finishing the year with 12 top-5s. He was eliminated in the first round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Saturday was Byron's second win of the 2022 season. He became the first Cup Series driver to win multiple races this year.

Byron’s resurgence on the track has coincided with brighter days for his mom. She was at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night to see her son collect his second grandfather clock trophy in three days – he also won Thursday’s Camping World Truck Series at the track – and got a hug from him before he took the stage in victory lane.

“As we got on the other side of that, there was a lot of bright side,” Byron said. “Great to have her here and have them here and just see how things have progressed in a year. It's been amazing.

“Definitely makes you count your blessings and be thankful for everything, and nothing more special than tonight to kind of cap it all off a year later on the same weekend. Pretty special, and yeah, pretty cool.”

Martinsville has always had a special place in Byron's heart. He told reporters on Thursday it was the place where he saw his first NASCAR race when he was five years old.

He’s had his struggles at the short track in the past, but also had several chances at wins. He finished second at Martinsville in the fall of 2019 – he had never finished inside the top 20 in three previous starts before that race – and came in fourth and fifth in both 2021 races.

When Byron was a Cup Series rookie in 2018, Jeff Gordon, the driver who preceded Byron in the No. 24 car, came to him one day and said, simply, "Let's ride up to Martinsville together.”

“It wasn't even a question, it was, ‘Hey, let's ride up to Martinsville together. I want to show you some things,’” Byron said. “He walked me through this place. Just the things he told me, I don't know if it really clicked until I ran second that year to Truex, but they started to click, and it was like, all right, that's the way you get around Martinsville.”

Byron put the 24 car in victory lane at Martinsville for the first time since Gordon last won there in 2015. Gordon finished his career with nine grandfather clock trophies.

“Just having his history in the 24 car definitely puts an emphasis on being good here, because I feel like it's a place that is filled with history, and if you can win here in the 24 car it's going to be something you always cherish,” Byron said.

Gordon, now the team owner for Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports, and Byron’s crew chief Rudy Fugle both said on Saturday that they’ve seen a lot of maturing from their driver over the last year.

“All off-season with the testing, whether it was good or bad, just growing and budding," Fugle said. "Deciding to run different kinds of cars and racing all the time, and he's just been successful, winning trucks, winning late model races, and it's just trending into something new. The confidence I saw in him a long time ago when we were racing trucks and when I first met him after racing K&N. He's really, really confident in himself.”

“When you start to get that momentum on your side and the confidence is building, that's a powerful combination,” Gordon said. “I think all of us were a little bit skeptical about what kind of season we were going to start off with with this new car. I think a lot of people saw the unknowns, but I couldn't be more proud of these guys… I'm really excited to see William progressing so fast this season already, but you've been seeing it build for the last couple years.”

After talking to the media on Saturday night, Gordon pointed out Byron’s mom was sitting in the back of the media center. She was soaking in the win just as much as he son was.

Wins at the NASCAR Cup Series level are always special, but after the last year, the Byron family will celebrate Saturday’s victory a little bit more.

“Just thankful, and we'll definitely enjoy this win, and it's going to be a lot of fun to celebrate,” Byron said. “I've got a great supporting cast with Max and my girlfriend Erin and my sister Kathryn. I have a great group of people around me that I feel like when things were tough in racing and in life, it's easy to go to them and talk to them.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.