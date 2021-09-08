Wood Brothers, DiBenedetto ready for short track racing at Richmond

Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Wood Brothers team are hoping to rebound from a disappointing run in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway last week by posting a good finish in Saturday night’s Salute to American Heroes 400 at Richmond Raceway.

The event, which will be run on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, will honor the first responders and other heroes of that fateful day.

While the day – and the race – likely will have a somber feel, DiBenedetto and the Wood Brothers will be working hard to turn in a performance that will live up to the name of the race.

Throughout his Cup career, DiBenedetto has had some of his best runs on the shorter tracks like the 3-quarter mile oval at Richmond.

It was there back in April that he got the first of his seven top-10 finishes this season.

“Short tracks are ones we look forward to most,” DiBenedetto said in a release from the team. “You’ve got to be easy on the throttle and on the tires.”