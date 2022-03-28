Wood Brothers expect Next Gen Mustang to impress at COTA

This weekend, in the Echopark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin, Texas, NASCAR’s Next Gen car gets its first real test on a road course.

Brian Wilson, crew chief of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing car driven by Harrison Burton, expects the new car to ace that test.

“The Next Gen car should be really well suited to road-course racing,” Wilson said in a release from the team. “A lot of the new technology, or at least new to NASCAR, has been on sports cars for a long time.

“The independent rear suspension gives us new ways to tune the setup that we didn’t previously have. I believe the Next Gen car will take our road course races, which already were highly entertaining, and make for a great weekend of racing.”

Wilson said COTA, which has hosted many forms of racing including Formula 1, is a great and challenging facility.

“Like every world-class road course it has some hard braking zones, long straights, elevation changes, and switchback rhythm sections,” he said.

Burton has just one top-20 finish in five races so far this season, and is currently 31st in the Cup Series standings.

Wilson said that while his rookie driver hasn’t raced COTA in a Cup car, young Burton does have the benefit of lots of laps run there last year when he finished sixth in an Xfinity Series race.

“I think any experience at a track helps,” said Wilson, who was the crew chief on the Mustang that Austin Cindric drove to a fifth-place finish in that race.

The Wood Brothers team will also take advantage of the resources provided by Ford Motor Company as they prepare for the first road-course race of the Cup Series season.

“Through Ford we will also utilize their simulator to make even more laps with the setups that we’re preparing for this weekend,” Wilson said. “I’m sure that Harrison and the team will be ready when practice starts on Saturday.”

The 68-lap, 232-mile race is scheduled to start just after 3:30 p.m. EST with TV coverage on FOX. Stage breaks are set for Laps 15 and 30.