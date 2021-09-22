Wood Brothers racing for a cause this week at Vegas

Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team are headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week, hoping to recapture the magic from 2020 when they scored runner-up finishes in both Cup races.

For this weekend’s event, the team is using the No. 21 Mustang to raise awareness for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline during the entire month of September, which is Suicide Prevention Month. Instead of the No. 21 Mustang carrying the usual colors of Motorcraft and Quick Lane, the paint scheme for Sunday’s South Point 400 will focus on the suicide prevention campaign.

Jon Orth, Marketing Manager for Ford Customer Service Division, recently lost a close friend to suicide and spearheaded the effort to use the car to promote suicide prevention and to publicize the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number, which is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Part of the weekend effort is to also support the #BeThe1To campaign, which is designed to help people know steps to take if they are concerned about someone who might be considering taking their own life.

Wood Brothers driver Matt DiBenedetto said the paint scheme and the campaign are important to him too.