Wrong turn leads to great first experience at Martinsville Speedway

After making a wrong turn outside the speedway and driving around toward the campground, and then turning around multiple times to find the correct parking area, I finally made my way inside to see the track at Martinsville Speedway for the first time.

I was greeted by the smell of fried food and the loud roar of the cars driving around the track. It was recommended to me to get the experience of sitting in the stands and I learned very quickly why a large amount of people wear ear muffs. The cars were so loud I could feel the rumble of the engines in my chest.

When I was younger my dad would watch mainly Formula One racing on the television, and sometimes would put on NASCAR as well. As a ten year old, I thought it was the most boring thing ever to watch cars just drive in a circle.

However, being at the race in-person offered me a new perspective that completely changed my mind. As with most things, television doesn’t do it justice. The atmosphere with all the loud noises and crowd cheering is something I think everyone should try to experience at least once in their life.

I went to the Friday race thinking that I’d just get the lay of the land for Saturday and leave early after getting a little glimpse, but ended up staying to the very end and leaving around 11:30 p.m.

There was a bit of a rocky start, with rain coming in the second the drivers turned on their cars, but the staff were able to quickly dry the track after the rain stopped and get the race started again. To be honest, it hadn’t crossed my mind what would happen if rain came, but I certainly wouldn’t have guessed that trucks drove around the track with what sounded like super high powered blow dryers attached to them.

The race had a good amount of “cautions.” I had to ask someone what that meant and also if it was normal or not, cars that spun out and a big crash at the end with multiple cars and visible fire.

Watching the cars start off again after the cautions was a bit stressful at first, to see the cars so close they were bumping into each other and wiggling around, but it ended up being one of my favorite things about watching the race.

I found myself conflicted because, of course, you aren’t sitting there waiting for the racers to crash and risk getting hurt, but also when that does happen, the race gets very exciting and suspenseful.

There was also a bit of drama when the racer who had been in the lead for the majority of the race got bumped down on the last lap around the track that ended in a physical fight between him and another racer.

Another thing that I didn’t realize was how big this event would be. The stands were pretty full up of fans from all over. I saw license plates from Kansas to Ontario, and the campgrounds and parking lots were overflowing with trailers and cars. After experiencing the race in person, I completely understand all the hype surrounding NASCAR.

For the Saturday race, I immediately noticed that there were astronomically more people from the second I pulled into the Speedway. The parking lots were filling up and crowds filled the track for the pre-race fan experience.

There were fireworks, music, flashing lights, and planes flying in a V-shape over the track just before the start of the race. There were a few more episodes of rain and even a little bit of snow. Some of the fans quickly got to cover, but other fans stayed in their seats despite the weather. The staff then brought out around six trucks to dry off and prepare the track for the race.

After that, the race began, and though the only name I knew was Chase Elliott from a previous article I had written for race week, it was a surreal experience that I hope to encounter again in the future.

