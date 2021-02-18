'You kind of live on coffee and adrenaline': Wile, Campbell, and the team at Daytona International Speedway on what it takes to put on NASCAR races

From January 22-March 15, the team of people who help put on races at Daytona International Speedway have just one weekend off.
The madness started with back-to-back weeks of road course racing with the leadup and running of the Rolex 24, a 24-hour race on the Daytona Road Course. The team then got about an eight day break before the start of NASCAR Speedweek, which included the NASCAR Cup Series Clash and Duels, Xfinity and Truck Series races, and culminated with Sunday's (and into Monday morning's) running of the Cup Series Daytona 500.
It wasn't long before Daytona had to flip the track again from an oval to a road course to welcome back all three of NASCAR's top series, starting this week with the Trucks on Friday and finishing with the Cup Series on Sunday afternoon.
Once NASCAR heads further south next weekend for races at Homestead-Miami, the Daytona crew will follow to help their neighbors put on their own NASCAR weekend. They'll then head back home to Daytona six days later to essentially a new track, one that will host "Bike Week" for motorcycle enthusiasts, and Supercross events on a dirt track for ATV and dirt bike races.
The calendar - for the time being - will run out of events on March 13, after the running of the Daytona 200, a annual motorcycle road race in its 79th year.
Bike Week at Daytona will conclude the next day.
"March 15 is our target date for a deep breath," Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said by phone this week.
Wile, who came to Daytona from Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, has been at the Florida track for five years, so he's used to the early year madness. But he said putting on huge event after huge event - especially events as big as the Daytona 500, considered NASCAR's Super Bowl - never gets easy.
"You get into a rhythm and you think about what's right in front of you," Wile said. "It really doesn't give you a lot of time for a deep breath, but at the same time event mode is very different. You kind of live on coffee and adrenaline. But the team here has just done a terrific job, one in all the preparation it takes to put these events on and all the planning and now executing that plan every week for the next five weeks."
Every Daytona 500 presents it's own challenges, and every race weekend is different. Wile recalled last year when the race hosted then-President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, requiring extra security in and around the track.
This year was the first Daytona 500 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which again, presented challenges. The track was allowed to host 30,000 fans for the event, but Wile said, "With that privilege comes responsibility."
The track had to focus on getting all 30,000 fans in and out of the stadium safely, while enforcing social distancing, mask wearing, and taking everyone's temperatures.
"All the things, unfortunately, we've all gotten used to over the last 12 months now," Wile said.
"We've been fortunate to have events with fans over the last nine months, so we've gotten pretty good at it, but there's always room for improvement and refining our process."
In order to help the events run smoothly, there's a huge crew of workers, both those who are at Daytona full-time and those who come into town for the big weeks.
One of those who travels to Florida for every Daytona NASCAR race is Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, who has known Wile since Wile's days working at Darlington, another of Campbell's tracks in the NASCAR Mid-Atlantic region.
When Wile took over at Daytona, he said one of his first calls was to Campbell, who he called, "The most respected track president in the system."
During races, Campbell is Wile's eyes and ears in race control, working both with operations and NASCAR control to help make decisions about rain or any incident on the track.
He helps watch weather forecasts with the director of emergency services sitting beside him. They stay aware of any rain moving in or lightning strikes in the area.
Campbell also stays in constant communication with Wile and NASCAR throughout the races, and makes sure there's nothing happening inside or outside of the track other than the race itself.
"It's really a collaborative effort on everybody's part," Campbell said by phone Wednesday. "It works really well because I'm right beside NASCAR controls so I can just step from door to door and collaborate on what they see and we can all come to a conclusion on what we need to do.
"I'm mainly just a conduit between Chip and his team and NASCAR. Any decisions made, not competition-wise, not on the racetrack, but otherwise things of that nature, that's what we're doing. The whole time we're looking out over the facility, and there are minor things, maybe a flashing light in the infield and it's distracting to the spotters, so we radio the security team to get the light turned off. It's simple things like that.
"There's always something going on that we have to be aware us to keep that event moving smoothly and giving the fans what they want to see."
Campbell was in Daytona through Speedweek and stayed all this week as well so he can be there for this weekend's races. He's been doing his normal daily business for Martinsville Speedway during the week while in an office building down there.
Other track presidents from across the country also go to Daytona for Speedweeks, and while Campbell is the only one there in an official capacity for Daytona to help during races, throughout the week leading up to the 500 the others can all be in the same place and have meetings at the company's headquarters
"Especially now that NASCAR is one company with the tracks... you've got knowledgeable people all across this company," Campbell said. "If you can use their talents for your race weekend it behooves you to do that."
One part of the team at Daytona that got a lot of attention last weekend was the grounds crew, which is led by Jason Griffith, the track's full-time groundskeeper. Griffith came to Daytona from the Boston Red Sox.
The process to get the infield grass ready for February starts when Griffith and his crew hand-feed the area on Thanksgiving weekend. They use two variations of ryegrass with a design voted on by fans.
From there through the Daytona 500, Wile said Griffith and his team are out there meticulously manicuring the grass daily.
"The ballfield grass is his baby," Wile said of Griffith. "It's a big part of what we do. It represents the biggest day of our sport."
But Griffith knows there's always a risk that his hard work could be for naught come race time, as was the case following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, when the grass was soaked by rain and took a lot of damage when cars slid through it following wrecks.
The area was looking good as new for Sunday's Daytona 500, but again saw damage when Ryan Blaney's car got stuck in the mud during an incident in Turn 4 on Lap 15.
Following the early race incident, jokes on social media starting popping up offering "thoughts and prayers" to the Daytona grounds crew.
"We know there's always a risk... there could be an incident that involves the grass," Wile said. "It actually has turned into something that we are able to capitalize on during the week, getting pictures of Jason and his team as they're watching the races from his operations compound.
"He's (Griffith) a trooper, he's an incredible teammate, he's very passionate about NASCAR. He's so talented."
Incidents in the grass or throughout the stadium can, and will, happen often any time a race takes place at any racetrack. Wile said the key is having the right people in place to be prepared for anything. Just this week he said the team had a meeting about how to communicate better during rain delays - this year's edition of the Daytona 500 featured a more than five hour stoppage due to weather.
Preparation is key. That, and making sure there's enough coffee to go around so they're ready to do it all over again just a few days later.
"I think we've all gotten at least one night of eight hours of sleep, and now we'll go back to three or four hours a night," Wile said.
"I think if you ever get complacent it's time to do something else...We're always trying to improve on the guest experience and making the Daytona 500 bigger and better each year... They all kind of take on a life of their own which is really fun."
