'You kind of live on coffee and adrenaline': Wile, Campbell, and the team at Daytona International Speedway on what it takes to put on NASCAR races

"It's really a collaborative effort on everybody's part," Campbell said by phone Wednesday. "It works really well because I'm right beside NASCAR controls so I can just step from door to door and collaborate on what they see and we can all come to a conclusion on what we need to do.

"I'm mainly just a conduit between Chip and his team and NASCAR. Any decisions made, not competition-wise, not on the racetrack, but otherwise things of that nature, that's what we're doing. The whole time we're looking out over the facility, and there are minor things, maybe a flashing light in the infield and it's distracting to the spotters, so we radio the security team to get the light turned off. It's simple things like that.

"There's always something going on that we have to be aware us to keep that event moving smoothly and giving the fans what they want to see."

Campbell was in Daytona through Speedweek and stayed all this week as well so he can be there for this weekend's races. He's been doing his normal daily business for Martinsville Speedway during the week while in an office building down there.