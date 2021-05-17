Detroit Tigers announce plans to retire number of Martinsville's Lou Whitaker in 2022

When the team first announced plans to retire Whitaker's number in December of 2019, Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch said in a statement released by the team it was a "thrill it was to watch Lou Whitaker grace the diamond for nearly two decades" and called him "a gifted talent in this glorious game.”

“Without question, ‘Sweet Lou’ is one of the greatest players to ever wear the Olde English ‘D.’ His hustle. His grit. His dedication," Illitch added. “We congratulate Lou; a Tiger legend so deserving of this recognition.”

Whitaker's name was on MLB's Modern Era Committee's ballot for the MLB Hall of Fame in 2019, but he came up well short of the votes needed for induction into Cooperstown. The Modern Era Committee considers candidates who played Major League Baseball from 1970-1987 who have fallen off the regular ballot because they didn’t receive 5% of the vote or weren’t elected for 10 years. Needing 12 votes, 75 percent of the vote, for induction, Whitaker received just 6 of the 16 voters.

Whitaker will become the ninth Tigers player with his number retired by the team. Almost all of the numbers retired by Detroit were worn by Hall of Famers. The most recent players given the honor were Jack Morris and Trammell, whose numbers were retired in 2018, the year they were also inducted into the Hall.