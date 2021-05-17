Detroit Tigers announce plans to retire number of Martinsville's Lou Whitaker in 2022

Lou Whitaker will have to wait another year, but the Detroit Tigers announced last week they plan to retire his number sometime in 2022.
Whitaker is a 1975 graduate of Martinsville High School who grew up in a neighborhood adjacent to Hooker Field. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round of the 1975 Major League Baseball Draft, just over a month after his 18th birthday. In his storied 19 year career he won American League Rookie of the Year in 1978, a World Series in 1984, four silver slugger awards, and three gold gloves as a premiere second baseman, one half of a legendary double-play combo alongside MLB Hall of Famer Alan Trammell.
The Tigers had planned to retire Whitaker's No. 1 jersey in 2020, but delayed the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the team's official verified Twitter account last Wednesday they tweeted a happy birthday message to Whitaker and "we can't wait to celebrate with you in 2022."
Whitaker turned 64 on May 12.
In response to a question if the message meant they plan to retire Whitaker's number next season the Tigers account responded "Correct. We've spoken with him and are looking forward to a day when we can pack the ballpark."
The Tigers are currently allowing 20 percent capacity, about 8,200 fans, at games with COVID restrictions still in place.
When the team first announced plans to retire Whitaker's number in December of 2019, Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch said in a statement released by the team it was a "thrill it was to watch Lou Whitaker grace the diamond for nearly two decades" and called him "a gifted talent in this glorious game.”
“Without question, ‘Sweet Lou’ is one of the greatest players to ever wear the Olde English ‘D.’ His hustle. His grit. His dedication," Illitch added. “We congratulate Lou; a Tiger legend so deserving of this recognition.”
Whitaker's name was on MLB's Modern Era Committee's ballot for the MLB Hall of Fame in 2019, but he came up well short of the votes needed for induction into Cooperstown. The Modern Era Committee considers candidates who played Major League Baseball from 1970-1987 who have fallen off the regular ballot because they didn’t receive 5% of the vote or weren’t elected for 10 years. Needing 12 votes, 75 percent of the vote, for induction, Whitaker received just 6 of the 16 voters.
Whitaker will become the ninth Tigers player with his number retired by the team. Almost all of the numbers retired by Detroit were worn by Hall of Famers. The most recent players given the honor were Jack Morris and Trammell, whose numbers were retired in 2018, the year they were also inducted into the Hall.
Like Trammell and Morris, Whitaker was a key member of the 1984 Tigers, who won the city’s most recent World Series title.
“There aren’t a whole lot of words that could describe how I’m feeling right now — but surreal might be the closest one,” Whitaker told the AP in December of 2019. “It was the honor of my life to wear the Olde English ‘D’ for all 19 years of my career, and share the diamond with so many talented ballplayers along the way.”