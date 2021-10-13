Detroit Tigers come to Martinsville to prepare for ceremony honoring Lou Whitaker

The Detroit Tigers will retire Lou Whitaker's number next season, and this week representatives from the team were in Martinsville to prepare for the ceremony.

Whitaker is a 1975 graduate of Martinsville High School. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round of the 1975 Major League Baseball Draft, just over a month after his 18th birthday. In his storied 19-year MLB career he won American League Rookie of the Year in 1978, a World Series in 1984, four silver slugger awards, and three gold gloves as a premiere second baseman.

The Tigers initially announced plans to retire Whitaker's No. 1 in a 2020 ceremony, but moved the dedication after the 2020 season was postponed due to COVID-19, and the 2021 season opened with fewer fans allowed in the stands for games.

In May of this year on the team’s official verified Twitter account they tweeted a happy birthday message to Whitaker and “we can’t wait to celebrate with you in 2022.”

In response to a question if the message meant they plan to retire Whitaker’s number next season the Tigers account responded “Correct. We’ve spoken with him and are looking forward to a day when we can pack the ballpark.”

As of Wednesday, the Tigers have not announced a date for Whitaker's retirement ceremony.

