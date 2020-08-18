Hangin with Miss Cooper: Baseball is stupid. I love it so much.

Baseball is stupid. Gosh, it’s so dumb. One day you’re riding high, your favorite team has the best record in MLB, less than a week later you’re wondering if that same team will ever win a game again.
Fine, the Cubs were 11-3 and I was all braggy and then they lost four games in a row to the Brewers and Cardinals who are not good but always have the Cubs’ number and it got me all salty and I had to eat a lot of crow and I didn’t like it.
But that doesn’t matter. Let’s talk about baseball. This season is weird right? There’s only 60 games, doubleheaders are only seven innings each, and Fox keeps trying to put fake CGI fans in the empty stands during nationally televised games and, honestly, it’s super creepy.
There’s a lot of stupid fun about this season. Mike Trout is second in MLB with 10 home runs despite having only played 19 games. He's amazing. The National League has the designated hitter, which O.K. some people don’t think that’s fun but I’m for it (mostly because it’s been helping the Cubs a ton. Best team in baseball!).
There’s also the new extra innings rule where teams start with a runner on second base, which again a lot of people hate, but I say a 60 game season is weird so if you’re going to play a 60 game season let’s make it weird.
There’s also a lot of not fun stupid. Like, this week I learned if a pitcher is throws a no-hitter during one of the seven inning doubleheader games it doesn’t count. That’s stupid. A no-hitter is a no-hitter, it’s not the pitcher’s fault the schedule is all wonky.
The rules say a no-hitter has to be nine innings so I say, if that must be the case, let the pitcher just throw the first two innings of the very next game. But no one ever asks my opinion on these matters.
Another big stupid thing happened Monday night. The same kind of stupid that rears its ugly head every year. We’re all going along, enjoying baseball season and something happens to get all the “unwritten rules!!” people up in arms and ruins the fun.
Monday night the San Diego Padres had a 10-3 lead over the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam to extend the Padres lead.
Home runs are fun. Grand slams are even more fun. Grand slams by one of the hottest hitters in baseball are the best.
But of course there had to be an uproar about it. Because Tatis hit the grand slam while swinging at a 3-0 pitch. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said he “didn’t like it, personally.” Which, if you don’t like an opposing player swinging at a 3-0 pitch while up seven runs maybe tell your pitcher to throw more strikes, but again no one asked my opinion.
It wasn’t Woodward’s thoughts that annoyed me the most though. Tatis’s own manager, Jayce Tingler, called him out for missing a sign to take the pitch, even though he acknowledged if Tatis did take the pitch it likely would have been a strike putting him in a 3-1 count, which is much more friendly to the pitcher.
“A lot of our guys have a green light on 3-0 but in this game in particular we had a little bit of a comfortable lead and we’re not trying to run up the score or anything like that so I put on the take sign and he’d probably see a strike right there,” Tingler said.
Hearing something from Woodward was to be expected. His team just lost by 10 runs, he’s annoyed, he’s old school. Fine. He’ll probably tell his pitcher to throw behind Tatis’s back in his next at-bat, they’ll yell at each other and that’ll be the end of it.
What I don’t like is Tingler calling his own player out to the media. Tatis is quite literally the hottest player in baseball right (He leads the league in home runs, runs scored, and RBIs), and will in all likelihood be a top-5 player in all of MLB very soon. If you’re the manager of a 21-year-old stud and you don’t like something he did in a game, pull him aside into your office and have a chat with him about it. Tell reporters it’s being handled, yadda yadda, and move on.
Woodward followed his comments with “it’s kind of the way we were all raised,” which is why baseball is stupid. Players are raised to believe that baseball is sacred and nothing fun can ever happen.
But you know what, I love that we’re having this conversation again. For one thing, the unwritten rules argument always comes up after something awesome has happened. Also, it’s a 60 game season that started three months late. We didn’t think we’d get any baseball at all this year, and honestly the world is terrible and stupid. Having the same old annoying conversation about unwritten rules means baseball is happening and for that I couldn’t be happier.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
