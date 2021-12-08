Hanging With Miss Cooper: At least consider Tim Lincecum for the MLB Hall of Fame

The best pitcher in MLB to get in the Hall despite a “short” career was Sandy Koufax, and for good reason. Koufax had the best ERA in baseball in each of his final five seasons, won three Cy Youngs in four years, and was the MLB MVP in 1963. That’s obviously not comparable to Lincecum or just about any pitcher.

(Also, the knock on Koufax is always that he had a short career, but he still played 12 seasons, and the average MLB career is 2.7 years. Yea, he retired at 30 but let’s not pretend 12 years wasn’t a good, long athletic career.)

And, he was Sandy Koufax. When you think about baseball in the 60s, he’s one of the first pitchers that comes to mind. The same way Nolan Ryan is the pitcher you think of when you think of baseball in the 70s, Roger Clemens is baseball in the 90s (another player who should be in the Hall, but don’t get me started on that), and Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer are the pitchers you’ll think of in 20 years when you think back on baseball today and see their plaques in the Hall.

I obviously don’t have a Hall vote, and that’s probably good because I would have used it last year to vote for Alfonso Soriano, just because he’s my favorite player ever and it would have been fun.