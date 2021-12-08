Hanging With Miss Cooper: At least consider Tim Lincecum for the MLB Hall of Fame

The Freak.
The Franchise.
The Freaky Franchise.
Big Time Timmy Jim.
If you were a fan of baseball from about 2007-2013, you know exactly who I’m talking about.
Heck if you were a fan of sports who watched any amount of ESPN in that span you know who I’m talking about, because the “This is SportsCenter” commercial quoted above ran approximately eight times an hour. I have no data to back this up, but it seems like it’s still the most played SportsCenter commercial of all time.
If you don’t know, I’m talking about 2-time Cy Young winner, 4-time MLB All-Star, and 3-time World Series champion for the San Francisco Giants, Tim Lincecum.
It’s not an exaggeration to say Tim Lincecum was the best pitcher in baseball for about four seasons. His career was short but, wow, was it sweet. Three times in his career he finished the season with an ERA under 2.75. He led the league in strikeouts three times, and never once did he allow more than 200 hits in a season.
And, on top of all that he was just so cool. He had hair down to his shoulders and the babiest of baby faces. There are videos of him on YouTube talking about how he was obsessed with Hall & Oates, and he took his French, Cy, with him everywhere.
Also, the commercial I mentioned was Lincecum was in the ESPN offices trying to record his voicemail greeting and he keeps messing up because he couldn't decide which of his many nicknames to use. It was very funny.
Watching him pitch was a scientific marvel. Generously listed at 5-foot-11, and even more generously listed as 170 pounds, he had a windup perfected by his dad (who worked on airplanes) in their backyard, meant to mimic a slingshot that would maximize the potential and velocity he could get out of his svelte body. There was a lot of physics that went into it, and somehow he was averaging pitches in the upper-90s.
When I was in college I skipped class exactly two times. Once because, well, it was a Friday afternoon and my friend and I wanted to go shopping. The other time was because it was a night class and it fell during Game 1 of the 2010 World Series, a game that I couldn’t miss because Tim Lincecum was starting.
Because Tim Lincecum in the regular season was already can’t miss, but Tim Lincecum in the postseason, in the World Series!, that was incredible. That was like when the people would pull up chairs at the Sistine Chapel to watch Michelangelo paint the ceiling.
(I wasn’t around when Michelangelo did that, but I imagine that’s how it went down.)
The Giants won three World Series titles in five seasons, and, for as good as those teams were overall, it can be argued those playoff runs wouldn’t have happened without Big Time Timmy Jim. In 56.1 career postseason innings, he allowed just 15 earned runs and had 65 strikeouts.
Why am I telling you all this? Well, one, because Tim Lincecum is my second favorite baseball player of all time. But mostly because Tim Lincecum is on the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year, and I’ve seen several Hall voters post their ballots online and not one has voted for The Freak.
The biggest knock on Lincecum is obviously the longevity of his career. He won the Cy Young in 2008 and 2009, and was the best pitcher in baseball, but only for about five years. It all came crashing down in 2012, when he led the league in earned runs allowed and wild pitches. He never really regained form, and was eventually moved to the bullpen. Continued struggles with injuries led to a season-ending hip surgery in September 2015. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016, but only appeared in nine games before he was designated for assignment in early August.
That was the last of his MLB appearances.
At nine years, Lincecum wouldn’t have the shortest career of any MLB Hall of Famer, but there aren’t many who played a shorter amount of time. The pitcher with the shortest career was Candy Cummings, who played from 1872-1877, and was elected to the Hall posthumously in 1939, largely because he invented the curveball. (Fun fact – he also invented a railway coupling device.)
The best pitcher in MLB to get in the Hall despite a “short” career was Sandy Koufax, and for good reason. Koufax had the best ERA in baseball in each of his final five seasons, won three Cy Youngs in four years, and was the MLB MVP in 1963. That’s obviously not comparable to Lincecum or just about any pitcher.
(Also, the knock on Koufax is always that he had a short career, but he still played 12 seasons, and the average MLB career is 2.7 years. Yea, he retired at 30 but let’s not pretend 12 years wasn’t a good, long athletic career.)
And, he was Sandy Koufax. When you think about baseball in the 60s, he’s one of the first pitchers that comes to mind. The same way Nolan Ryan is the pitcher you think of when you think of baseball in the 70s, Roger Clemens is baseball in the 90s (another player who should be in the Hall, but don’t get me started on that), and Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer are the pitchers you’ll think of in 20 years when you think back on baseball today and see their plaques in the Hall.
I obviously don’t have a Hall vote, and that’s probably good because I would have used it last year to vote for Alfonso Soriano, just because he’s my favorite player ever and it would have been fun.
My issue I’ve had with the MLB Hall, especially over the last few years, is how seriously they take it. Baseball is a game and baseball is fun and yet they treat the Hall of Fame like the recipients are getting a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The Hall of Fame should be for players who were the most famed players in baseball at the time, no matter for how long. When I look back on baseball during the late 2000s-early 2010s, the first player I’ll always remember was Tim Lincecum.
Anyone who knows me knows that my sports arguments basically boil down to one thing: You should do it because sports are fun and it would be fun. Putting Tim Lincecum in the Hall of Fame? I can't think of anything more fun than that.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com