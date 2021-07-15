Hanging With Miss Cooper: The fun and not fun of the MLB season so far

How fun has the first half of the Major League Baseball season been? So fun! There have been seven no-hitters! Eight if you count Madison Bumgarner’s in a 7-inning game, which MLB doesn’t but I do!
There have been bat flips, there have been weird records broken, and there has been the reincarnation of Babe Ruth himself… sort of. We’ll get to it.
There has also been a lot of not fun things, some of which we won’t discuss, but some of which we will.
As the MLB season reaches the halfway point, here are the fun and not fun things that have been going on around the league.
FUN – Sho-Time
What can be said about Shohei Ohtani that hasn’t been said? He’s the Los Angeles Angels ace starting pitcher who also leads the league in home runs. Literally every night he’s in the lineup he’s doing something that’s never been done before.
Babe Ruth himself is the only comparison we have to Ohtani, but even that’s not fair because, let’s be honest, Babe Ruth is considered a baseball legend but Ohtani could strike him out on three pitches and would go 10-for-10 against him in the batter’s box.
Shohei Ohtani is so special they changed the rules in the All-Star game for him so he could be the American League starting pitcher but stay in the game after as the designated hitter. Oh, that’s also a day after he hit 28 homers in the Home Run Derby.
He already has 33 home runs, which is the same number Roger Maris had at the second All-Star break during his record-breaking 1961 season (fun fact - there were two MLB All-Star games from 1959-1962).
Ohtani is hitting .279 this season, while opposing batters are hitting .195 against him.
The summer of Ohtani reminds me of the summers of Barry Bonds or McGuire/Sosa when ESPN would cut away from whatever was on to show you a Bonds/McGuire/Sosa at-bat because it was going to be something historic. Except MLB Network does this for Angels games now and it’s just a random Wednesday in June. Because every one of Ohtani’s at-bats or starts on the mound is historic.
Will people get tired of seeing Ohtani everywhere? Probably. But I’m begging you not to. Because he’s the best thing to happen to MLB in decades and we’ll likely not see anything like him for a long, long time.
(Or maybe we will. Maybe Ohtani will inspire a whole bunch of 2-way players to continue doing both. That would be awesome.)
NOT FUN – Injured Trout
The only bad part about Ohtani having the best summer ever is his teammate, the best baseball player on the planet, is hurt and can’t play alongside him.
Angels centerfielder Mike Trout was moved to the 60-day injured list on June 28 after he strained his calf in May. Thankfully, Trout is eligible to come back on July 17, but he’ll still have to spend some time doing minor league rehab assignments before returning to LA.
Look, the Angels are 45-44 at the break, in fourth place in the AL West and 5.5 games back of a wild card. So, as we’ve sort of become accustomed to, despite the fact two of the best players in the baseball are on the Angels’ roster, the team will likely miss out on the playoffs again for a seventh straight season.
And that stinks.
It’s easy to blame the team for being bad, but I think it’s more of just they’ve had some really terrible luck. The Angels’ biggest free agent signing ever, future hall of famer Albert Pujols, was a shell of himself once he moved to LA, and they were stuck with that contract for a decade (the Angels released Pujols earlier this season), which really hurt what they could do in free agency to try to build around Trout.
Plus, one of the team’s best pitchers, Tyler Skaggs, tragically passed away two years ago.
And, this is the first year since he was signed that Ohtani has been healthy for an entire season (oh, my gosh, knock on wood that continues), and it happens to come at a time when Trout is hurt.
The Angels took 19 college pitchers in the MLB Draft this week, so they clearly know they need pitching and need it quick so they don’t waste Trout’s entire career. We waited for so long to finally get a chance to see Ohtani healthy and able to excel while playing both ways, so hopefully he can continue that next year alongside a healthy, back-to-normal Trout and some good young pitchers. Then maybe, MAYBE, the team’s luck can turn around.
FUN – Mancini’s Comeback
If you haven’t read deeply into the story of Baltimore Orioles outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini, I think you definitely should. Mancini was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in March, 2020, and missed all of last season while he underwent chemotherapy.
After doctors determined the cancer was in remission last November, Mancini came back to play this season, and on Monday he finished second in the Home Run Derby.
Mancini is hitting .256 with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs so far this season.
After hearing about Mancini’s story prior to the Derby, he became my entire family’s favorite player and I truly hope he has a hall of fame career the rest of the way.
NOT FUN – Random checks
The biggest news in baseball for about a week was the implementation of random checks on pitchers to make sure they aren’t using any sticky substances on the baseballs to improve spin rate. In theory, this is great. “Sticky stuff” has helped a lot of pitchers gain an unfair advantage and it has hurt the game.
But making a hasty decision and putting the checks in place in the middle of the season with little to no input from players turned out terribly. Pitchers, who are forced to show their hands, gloves, hats, and belts in these checks, hated it and were aggressive with umpires.
And the worst part was the new random checks overshadowed so many other great happening around the sport. I 100 percent believe MLB needs to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances. It’s absolutely cheating. But this was not the way to do it. Take the offseason and come up with something better for 2022.
FUN – Don’t get mad, get Vlad
Look, this season hasn’t been all Ohtani all the time. Though, I guess maybe it has. But Major League Baseball is filled with other young stars. Few younger or bigger than Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero, who attended the MLB All-Star Game with his dad in 2002 when he was three years old and about 3-feet tall, hit a monster home run in Tuesday’s ASG on his way to winning MVP. At 22, he's the youngest ASG MVP ever, besting Ken Griffey Jr. by a few months.
Speaking of Griffey, The Griffeys, Guerreros, and Bondses are the only father/son duos to hit homeruns in the MLB All-Star Game. Talk about good company.
FUN – No-hitters
Are monster home runs fun? Yes. Are bat flips fun? The funnest. There’s nothing I love more.
But, no-hitters are fun too and there has been no shortage of them this season.
Seven no-hitters is tied for the MLB record for most in a season, and there were seven this year before July.
I definitely see the rate of no-hitters tapering off now that MLB has cracked down on “sticky stuff,” but I also definitely see at least one more happening this season. It’s crazy to think they won’t. Even with new rules, it’s still a pitcher’s league.
FUN – deGrom
Speaking of pitcher’s league, it’s Jacob deGrom’s league.
The New York Mets ace was already the best pitcher in baseball, and this year he casually proved he’s really the best pitcher in baseball, sporting a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts at the break.
In seven seasons deGrom has a career ERA of 2.50. It’s unbelievable.
But, much like Mike Trout in LA, deGrom’s greatness has been overshadowed by the fact he doesn’t get a chance to play in October. The Mets have made the playoffs just once in his career.
So the best part about the ace having the best season of his career is the Mets are in first in the NL East. If he can stay healthy we might see the 2-time Cy Young winner add even more greatness to his résumé.
NOT FUN – The Cubs
Want to know what team has swept series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres this season? And want to know what team also limped into the all-star break 6-19 in the last 25 games and is eight games back in the NL Central despite the fact they led the division exactly one month ago?
And both those facts are about the same team and it’s the Chicago Cubs and I’m definitely not angry about it. It’s fine. I’m fine. I totally don’t care at all.
Hope you all enjoy the second half of the season and I hope whatever team the Cubs trade Kris Bryant to appreciates him like they should.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com