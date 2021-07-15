Hanging With Miss Cooper: The fun and not fun of the MLB season so far

Look, the Angels are 45-44 at the break, in fourth place in the AL West and 5.5 games back of a wild card. So, as we’ve sort of become accustomed to, despite the fact two of the best players in the baseball are on the Angels’ roster, the team will likely miss out on the playoffs again for a seventh straight season.

And that stinks.

It’s easy to blame the team for being bad, but I think it’s more of just they’ve had some really terrible luck. The Angels’ biggest free agent signing ever, future hall of famer Albert Pujols, was a shell of himself once he moved to LA, and they were stuck with that contract for a decade (the Angels released Pujols earlier this season), which really hurt what they could do in free agency to try to build around Trout.

Plus, one of the team’s best pitchers, Tyler Skaggs, tragically passed away two years ago.

And, this is the first year since he was signed that Ohtani has been healthy for an entire season (oh, my gosh, knock on wood that continues), and it happens to come at a time when Trout is hurt.